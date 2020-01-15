There's a house designed to look like a giant wooden tent in the middle of a Japanese village — here's a look inside

Takeru Shoji Architects The Hara House.

The Hara House was designed by Takeru Shoji Architects, an architecture design studio based in Japan.

It sits in an agricultural village in the city of Nagaoka in Japan’s Niigata Prefecture.

The property was completed in February 2019 and looks like a large wooden tent.

Takeru Shoji Architects, an architecture design studio based in Japan, built the house at the request of a family who wanted to add a building that would compliment and revitalize the structures that already exist on their estate. Those other structures include things like the main family house, a work shed, a parking area, and a greenhouse.

“Instead of designing a conventional fully self reliant building, we aspired to create a buoyant and bustling hub,” Takeru Shoji Architects wrote of the project on its website. “We designed a space where passing neighbours, friends, and children can easily stop by to chit-chat under the entrance porch, or workshop meetings and events hosted in the space can spill out to the land.”

The two-story house looks like a tent and boasts triangular openings on both the east and west sides. Takeru Shoji Architects’ vision, as explained on the firm’s website, was to create one large, cohesive space by limiting the amount of storage spaces, walls, and private rooms inside the home.

Here’s a look inside.

Nagaoka is a city in Japan that’s home to around 280,000 people. It’s located off the coast of the Sea of Japan.

Takeru Shoji Architects, a design studio based in Japan, designed Hara House at the request of a family who wanted a building that would compliment and revitalize the structures that already exist on their estate.

It was completed in February 2019.

The two-story house looks like a tent with triangular openings on both the east and west sides.

On the main level of the home there’s a living room, a kitchen, a bedroom, and a bathroom.

A set of ladders lead up to the second level where there’s a children’s room and a study.

There’s also an extension on the north end of the house that serves as a garage area.

The architectural vision was to create one large space by limiting the amount of storage spaces, walls, and private rooms inside the home.

The building was not intended to be fully self-sufficient. In fact, according to Takeru Shoji Architects’ website, it was built as an “incomplete extension of the main house.”

“The aim was to create a way of life that is never complete within just this one structure, it is a piece of the greater architecture; a house that is part of a group of buildings,” the website reads.

