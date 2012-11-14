'Modern Family' Wanted Ariel Winter's mum Banned From Set After Allegedly Starving Her Daughter

14-year-old Ariel Winter’s mum reportedly put her on a strict diet of egg whites and raw vegetables.

After 14-year-old “Modern Family” actress Ariel Winter was removed from her mother’s care last month amid allegations of parental abuse, sources are now coming out of the woodwork revealing sad stories of a seemingly overprotective mother’s tight control over of her teenage daughter.A source who worked on the show for over a year tells TMZ that Winter’s mother, Chrystal Workman, was “hated” by the hit ABC show’s cast and crew “because she made Ariel’s life a living Hell.”



According to TMZ, “the mum’s obsession with Ariel’s diet was so extreme” that she would only allow her daughter to eat egg whites and raw vegetables and would berate her for her physical appearance, saying her ears were too big and she looked didn’t look good in her clothes.

According to the set source, crew members would try to “sneak” Winter food (like grilled cheese sandwiches) when her mum wasn’t looking.

But it wasn’t just weight Workman was controlling of with her daughter, she also put pressure on the 14-year-old to make more money to pay for their house, her agents, managers and publicists.

Winter is currently living with her adult sister, who was also removed from her mother’s care for similar reasons 20-years-ago.

Winter’s mother has been vocal in denying the allegations of abuse.

The next court hearing on the matter is scheduled for November 20.

