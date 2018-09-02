THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘Modern Family’ 12 years later

Ty Burrell played dad-est dad of all the dads Phil Dunphy on the show and his goofy and lovable humor hasn’t changed a bit in 10 years.
Ty Burrell’s sense of humor is now his trademark.
If anything, his humor became a signature of both Dunphy and Burrell and has carried over into his side projects.
Famously, Burrell voiced Bailey in “Finding Dory” (2016) and he was also in a series of humorous Gain detergent commercials that almost felt like a subplot of a “Modern Family” episode.
Recently, he voiced a character on Fox’s comedy “Duncanville.”
Julie Bowen found her niche as Claire Dunphy.
Before starring as the compassionate, aggressive, and sometimes overly-judgmental Claire Dunphy, Julie Bowen made the rounds on a variety of television series both dramatic and comedy, from “ER” to “Weeds” and “Ed,” but hadn’t landed the job that would be her claim to fame — until “Modern Family” aired.
Bowen is still working in the industry.
Since then, she’s won two Emmy awards for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series.
She has a few projects in the works and recently wrapped up voicework on Disney’s animated “DuckTales” series.
Ariel Winter played the uber-intelligent Alex Dunphy.
Ariel Winter started on the show as middle child and girl genius Alex Dunphy when she was only 11 years old.
As she made her way through her teen years as the practical perfectionist on “Modern Family,” she also lent herself to other big-name shows as a voice actress, like “Phineas and Ferb” and “Sofia the First.”
Winter was pursuing her college degree but has paused her studies.
As the youngest child in the Dunphy family trio, Luke started as a rambunctious and dim-witted kid who was often at the center of mischievous antics in the family.
As the series has progressed, however, he’s shed his playful ways and the writers have progressively leaned into Luke’s lack of intelligence, much like his older sister, Haley.
Gould has shown off his academic chops.
Like Ariel Winter and Rico Rodriguez (below), Gould started on the show at just 11 years old.
And even though his character is famously not bright, he’s an actual genius.
He graduated with a GED at just 13 and told Ellen Degeneres in 2013 that his IQ was 150. He’s also a member of high-IQ society Mensa International.
Ed O’Neill owned his role as everyone’s favorite (and brutally honest) patriarch.
As the patriarch of the Dunphy-Pritchett clan, Ed O’Neill’s character Jay Pritchett was problematic at worst and simply ignorant at best during the beginning of the series.
Jay has gradually come to be more accepting of the other characters that are the most different from him, mainly his openly gay son Mitchell and his awkward stepson Manny.
O’Neill’s performance is sure to remain iconic.
O’Neill already solidified himself as a Hollywood icon when he played Al Bundy on “Married With Children” for 11 years. His role as Jay Pritchett will likely be just as memorable.
Sofîa Vergara quickly became a household name.
Before “Modern Family,” Colombian-American actress Sofia Vergara had small roles in various American television shows and movies and even hosted two shows on Univisión in the late 1990s.
Once she was cast in the role of Gloria Delgado-Pritchett, she became a household name in the United States.
Vergara has had a lot of achievements since.
Since then, she’s been the face of CoverGirl, been nominated for both Emmys and Golden Globes, has starred in successful movies like “Hot Pursuit” and “Chef,” and has been named the highest-paid television actress in America for seven consecutive years, according to Forbes.
She’s also hosted “Saturday Night Live.”
Rico Rodriguez played Manny Delgado, a kid wise beyond his years.
When 11-year-old Rico Rodriguez was introduced as the unbelievably mature Manny Delgado at the start of the show, his wisdom and class hilariously mismatched the young kid on the screen.
Rodriguez has continued to impress audiences.
Since then, Rodriguez has brought a whole new sophistication to the character.
He’s had small roles in a number of small projects over the years but hasn’t acted since “Modern Family.”
Before starring on the show, Jesse Tyler Ferguson was on Broadway.
Before he played lawyer Mitchell Pritchett on “Modern Family,” Jesse Tyler Ferguson had a successful theater career, originating the role of Leaf Coneybear in “The 25th Annual Putnam Spelling Bee.”
Ferguson has returned to his theatrical roots.
Ferguson and Mitchell Pritchett share the same love of theatre and film.
In years since the show first aired, he’s taken on off-Broadway roles in “The Tempest” and “Spamalot” and again originated a Broadway role as Sam in “Fully Committed” in 2016.