THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘Modern Family’ 12 years later

Ty Burrell’s sense of humor is now his trademark.

If anything, his humor became a signature of both Dunphy and Burrell and has carried over into his side projects.

Famously, Burrell voiced Bailey in “Finding Dory” (2016) and he was also in a series of humorous Gain detergent commercials that almost felt like a subplot of a “Modern Family” episode.

Recently, he voiced a character on Fox’s comedy “Duncanville.”