THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘Modern Family’ 12 years later

Jillian Selzer
Ariel winters modern family then and now
ABC’s ‘Modern Family’ ran for 11 seasons. Getty/Frederick M Brown/Amanda Edwards
  • ABC’s “Modern Family” first aired in 2009 and the series ended in April 2020 after 11 seasons.
  • Actors Ty Burrell and Sofîa Vergara made names for themselves in the US because of “Modern Family.”
  • Many of the stars haven’t acted much since “Modern Family” ended.
Ty Burrell made audiences laugh as Phil Dunphy.
Ty burrell
Ty Burrell’s character’s goofy persona made him a fan favorite. Getty/Jon M. Heller
Ty Burrell played dad-est dad of all the dads Phil Dunphy on the show and his goofy and lovable humor hasn’t changed a bit in 10 years.
Ty Burrell’s sense of humor is now his trademark.
Ty burrell
Ty Burrell is still cracking jokes. Getty/Jon Sciull
If anything, his humor became a signature of both Dunphy and Burrell and has carried over into his side projects.

Famously, Burrell voiced Bailey in “Finding Dory” (2016) and he was also in a series of humorous Gain detergent commercials that almost felt like a subplot of a “Modern Family” episode.

Recently, he voiced a character on Fox’s comedy “Duncanville.” 

Julie Bowen found her niche as Claire Dunphy.
Julie bowen
Julie Bowen found fame as this now-iconic character. Getty/Jason Meritt
Before starring as the compassionate, aggressive, and sometimes overly-judgmental Claire Dunphy, Julie Bowen made the rounds on a variety of television series both dramatic and comedy, from “ER” to “Weeds” and “Ed,” but hadn’t landed the job that would be her claim to fame — until “Modern Family” aired. 
Bowen is still working in the industry.
Julie Bowen
Julie Bowen has taken on multiple roles since. Getty/Michael Tullberg
Since then, she’s won two Emmy awards for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series.

She has a few projects in the works and recently wrapped up voicework on Disney’s animated “DuckTales” series. 

Ariel Winter played the uber-intelligent Alex Dunphy.
Ariel Winter
Ariel Winter had a few voice-acting roles while appearing on ‘Modern Family.’ Getty/Frederick M Brown
Ariel Winter started on the show as middle child and girl genius Alex Dunphy when she was only 11 years old.

As she made her way through her teen years as the practical perfectionist on “Modern Family,” she also lent herself to other big-name shows as a voice actress, like “Phineas and Ferb” and “Sofia the First.”

 

 

Winter was pursuing her college degree but has paused her studies.
Ariel Winter in 2019 with red hair
Ariel Winter in 2019. Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & PEOPLE
Winter began pursuing her college degree at UCLA in fall of 2017, according to Entertainment Tonight.

She’s since put a pause on her studies, but did say, “I think education’s really important. I love being there. I love learning,” Winter said. “I will continue to keep learning.”  

She recently wrapped up filming the indie thriller “Don’t Log Off.” 

Sarah Hyland played the rebellious oldest Dunphy.
Sarah Hyland
Sarah Hyland’s character made a lot of interesting choices. Getty/Frazer Harrison
With an underage-drinking arrest and dropping out of college under her belt, Haley Dunphy has had a few mishaps throughout the series.

 

Hyland has continued performing and she’s also done some work in the music industry.
Sarah Hyland
Sarah Hyland also sings. Getty/Araya Diaz
Sarah Hyland has thrived since being thrown into the spotlight as the eldest Dunphy child.

She’s created some viral videos with Boyce Avenue on YouTube, covering popular songs like “Closer” by The Chainsmokers and “Don’t Wanna Know” by Maroon 5.

She also performed the catchy song “Don’t Think Twice, It’s Alright” on the television remake of “Dirty Dancing” in 2017.

She also got engaged to “Bachelorette” alum Wells Adam in July 2019.

Nolan Gould starred as Luke.
Nolan Gould
Nolan Gould played the youngest Dunphy kid. Getty/Jason Meritt
As the youngest child in the Dunphy family trio, Luke started as a rambunctious and dim-witted kid who was often at the center of mischievous antics in the family.

As the series has progressed, however, he’s shed his playful ways and the writers have progressively leaned into Luke’s lack of intelligence, much like his older sister, Haley.

Gould has shown off his academic chops.
Nolan Gould
Nolan Gould graduated from high school at 13 years old. Getty/Mike Coppola
Like Ariel Winter and Rico Rodriguez (below), Gould started on the show at just 11 years old.

And even though his character is famously not bright, he’s an actual genius.

He graduated with a GED at just 13 and told Ellen Degeneres in 2013 that his IQ was 150. He’s also a member of high-IQ society Mensa International.  

Ed O’Neill owned his role as everyone’s favorite (and brutally honest) patriarch.
Ed o'neill
Ed O’Neill played the patriarch of the families. Getty/Frazer Harrison
As the patriarch of the Dunphy-Pritchett clan, Ed O’Neill’s character Jay Pritchett was problematic at worst and simply ignorant at best during the beginning of the series.

Jay has gradually come to be more accepting of the other characters that are the most different from him, mainly his openly gay son Mitchell and his awkward stepson Manny.

 

 

O’Neill’s performance is sure to remain iconic.
Ed o'neill
It’s just another iconic character for the famed actor. Getty/Frazer Harrison
O’Neill already solidified himself as a Hollywood icon when he played Al Bundy on “Married With Children” for 11 years. His role as Jay Pritchett will likely be just as memorable. 

 

Sofîa Vergara quickly became a household name.
Sofia Vergara
‘Modern Family’ helped Sofîa Vergara rise to fame in the US. Getty/Evan Agostini
Before “Modern Family,” Colombian-American actress Sofia Vergara had small roles in various American television shows and movies and even hosted two shows on Univisión in the late 1990s.

Once she was cast in the role of Gloria Delgado-Pritchett, she became a household name in the United States.

 

Vergara has had a lot of achievements since.
Sofia vergara
Sofîa Vergara has even been the face of CoverGirl. Getty/Alberto E. Rodriguez
Since then, she’s been the face of CoverGirl, been nominated for both Emmys and Golden Globes, has starred in successful movies like “Hot Pursuit” and “Chef,” and has been named the highest-paid television actress in America for seven consecutive years, according to Forbes.

She’s also hosted “Saturday Night Live.” 

 

Rico Rodriguez played Manny Delgado, a kid wise beyond his years.
Rico Rodriguez
Rico Rodriguez embraced Manny’s wit and charm. Getty/Angela Weiss
When 11-year-old Rico Rodriguez was introduced as the unbelievably mature Manny Delgado at the start of the show, his wisdom and class hilariously mismatched the young kid on the screen.
Rodriguez has continued to impress audiences.
Rico Rodriguez
Rico Rodriguez transformed the role of Manny. Getty/Frazer Harrison
Since then, Rodriguez has brought a whole new sophistication to the character.

He’s had small roles in a number of small projects over the years but hasn’t acted since “Modern Family.” 

Before starring on the show, Jesse Tyler Ferguson was on Broadway.
Jesse tyler ferguson
‘Modern Family’ was one of Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s first big acting roles. AP Photo/Dan Steinberg
Before he played lawyer Mitchell Pritchett on “Modern Family,” Jesse Tyler Ferguson had a successful theater career, originating the role of Leaf Coneybear in “The 25th Annual Putnam Spelling Bee.”

 

Ferguson has returned to his theatrical roots.
Jesse tyler ferguson
Jesse Tyler Ferguson has been on Broadway. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Ferguson and Mitchell Pritchett share the same love of theatre and film.

In years since the show first aired, he’s taken on off-Broadway roles in “The Tempest” and “Spamalot” and again originated a Broadway role as Sam in “Fully Committed” in 2016.

He also appeared in Taylor Swift’s music video for “You Need to Calm Down.”

Eric Stonestreet went from regular guest star to star of the show.
Eric Stonestreet
Eric Stonestreet’s character is known for being bubbly. Getty/Alberto E. Rodriguez
The chronically optimistic, bubbly, and caring Cameron Tucker on “Modern Family” brought Eric Stonestreet from guest-star status to recognizable TV star.

Before he landed the role, Stonestreet was most recognizable as Ronnie Litre on “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” and as a hotel desk clerk in “Almost Famous.”

Stonestreet has given an award-winning performance.
Eric stonestreet
Eric Stonestreet won an Emmy for his role on ‘Modern Family.’ Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
He’s totally nailed Cameron’s over-the-top personality and won himself two Emmys because of it, all while maintaining the character’s unique presence over the course of the show’s run.

He’s also done voice work for a few shows, including “You’re Not a Monster” and “Sofia the First.” 

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons started the show very young.
Aubrey Anderson-Emmons
Aubrey Anderson-Emmons played Lily. Getty/Alberto E. Rodriguez
It’s Lily’s world and we’re all just living in it. From the moment Cam and Mitchell adopted baby Lily Tucker-Pritchett on season one, she’s been stealing the spotlight. 
Anderson-Emmons has come a long way.
Aubrey Anderson-Emmons
Aubrey Anderson-Emmons had been on ‘Modern Family’ for years. Getty/Frazer Harrison
Although she was originally played by twins Jaden and Ella Hiller, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons has been a star since she joined the show at 4 years old. 

Jillian Selzer