‘Modern Family’ star Julie Bowen helped rescue national park visitor who fainted during hike

Julie Bowen, who played Claire Dunphy on 'Modern Family,' and her sister helped a visitor at Arches National Park who fainted.

A woman who fainted at Arches National Park said “Modern Family” star Julie Bowen helped her.

The woman wrote that she woke up to Bowen and Bowen’s sister, who’s a doctor, assisting her.

Bowen, who was Claire Dunphy on the sitcom, posted that she was at Arches National Park in early August.

A woman who fainted during a hike at Arches National Park in Moab, Utah, wrote on Facebook that “Modern Family” actress Julie Bowen was one of the parkgoers who helped her recover.

Minnie John, who is from New Jersey, wrote a public Facebook post about the “wild and crazy” adventure she experienced recently while visiting the national park earlier in August. She wrote that visiting Arches National Park was on her bucket list.

John shared in a second Facebook post that she and her family members hiked up rocky terrain at the park for almost 90 minutes to see its Delicate Arch.

“It was such a treacherous climb,” John wrote on Facebook. “Much more than anything we imagined but sheer determination or absurdity made me want to climb.” John added that she underwent knee surgery at one point and felt compelled to make this journey.

Then, John wrote in a third Facebook post that she “made it to the top but could not go any further.”

The Arches National Park is located north of Moab, Utah. Josh Brasted/Getty Images

John wrote that she began to feel lightheaded, so she sat down on a nearby rock and insisted that her family continue the hike without her. She wrote that she then fainted.

“All I remember is sitting there with my head in my hands secure on the rock. Next thing I hear someone with a familiar voice kept asking me questions,” John said on Facebook.

John wrote that her eyes were closed, but she felt people cleaning her face and applying medical bandages.

“I heard that familiar voice saying I am going to be ok, a doctor is cleaning me up,” John wrote. “They lifted me up as I opened my eyes and set me back on that rock. That face looked so familiar again, and I asked her again if I knew her or was she famous.”

Bowen in the sitcom ‘Modern Family.’ ABC

Unbeknownst to John, the two parkgoers who gave medical assistance were Bowen – who played Claire Dunphy on the ABC sitcom – and her sister, Dr. Annie Luetkemeyer. Bowen posted a series of pictures on Instagram taken at Arches National Park on Tuesday.

“As my eyes started to focus more, she smiled and took her hair tie off and shook her hair for me to figure out,” John wrote. John said that Luetkemeyer asked her if she recognized Bowen, but John was initially unsure.

“Her sister, the doctor, asked me to guess and I told her I just hit my head, I can’t remember,” John wrote. “She said smiling, ‘Modern Family,’ and I said of course!”

According to John’s account of the experience on Facebook, Bowen and Luetkemeyer told her that their tour guide saw her faint and fall face-forward onto a rock. John hit her head on the rock, breaking her glasses and wounding the skin near her nose in the process, she wrote.

John wrote on Facebook that Bowen and Luetkemeyer used her phone to call her family and alert them of what happened. They also provided electrolytes, medicines, and pretzels as John has diabetes. John wrote on Facebook that she suffered a fractured nose and had to get five stitches.