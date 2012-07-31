'Modern Family' Cast Finally Reaches Settlement Amid Contract And Salary Disputes

New hobby for the cast: staring at their bank statements

Photo: ABC

After delaying production on the start of season four, the six adult cast members of the ABC hit sitcom “Modern Family” have finally reached deals on new contracts. According to The Hollywood Reporter, adult stars Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet and Sofia Vergara will now earn as much as $175,000 per episode plus back-end revenue—a huge increase from their previous $65,000 per episode salaries.



Joining them is sixth cast member Ed O’Neill, who was previously earning $105,000 per episode, but is now on par with his castmates.

The cast’s salaries will rise to roughly $350,000 per episode by season eight.

Next up are the four younger actors on the show—Rico Rodriguez, Nolan Gould, Ariel Winter, and Sarah Hyland—who will seek raises of their own, though negotiations aren’t expected to be as contentious as their adult co-stars.

Season four of “Modern Family” premieres September 26 on ABC.

