Become a modern day rockstar with the Jamstik Wireless Smart Guitar [$100 off]

Meet the guitar for the modern day rockstar.

The Jamstik Wireless Smart Guitar feels and performs like a normal guitar, but you hook it up to an iPad to use Apple music apps.

This gadget guitar is easy to set up and doesn’t require any tuning. Plus, you can control the volume so your neighbours won’t complain about the noise.

“The Jamstik is cool-as-hell… Turn your iPad into a real instrument,” John Brownlee of Cultofmac.com noted.

The Jamstik is perfect for all-level guitarists.

Jamstik Wireless Smart Guitar: $US299 $US199 [33% off]

