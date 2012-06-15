Some Of The Best Modern Art On The Planet Is On Display Right Now In Switzerland

Photo: via Art Basel

For modern art aficionados, Art Basel is all that and then some [think: the Super Bowl meets Woodstock meets the Academy Awards].Better yet, the contemporary art showcase is happening RIGHT NOW in Basel, Switzerland and there’s a veritable cornucopia of top-flight creative design on display — from sculptures, paintings, and drawings to photographs, films, and performances.



Basel’s reputation as a preeminent art exhibition precedes it and that’s why elite galleries from around the world flock to it every year. This season, 300 galleries have traveled to the expo along with the works of 2,500 artists, both alive and deceased. Pieces by Vincent Van Gogh, Gustav Klimt, Joan Miro, and Giacometti are all expected to fetch seven-figure sale prices.

Those two groups will be joined by droves of guests and tourists chomping at the bit to get a taste of some of the best modern art around today. Last year Basel welcomed 65,000 visitors and they’re expecting even more art fanatics this time around.

