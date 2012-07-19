American Financial History Since 1920 [Infographic]

Creditseason.com has created an awesome infographic that charts modern american financial history from the stock market crash in 1929, to the present day state of the economy.
Running below is a graph of the unemployment rate, GDP growth, and the rising national debt for the same period. (h/t Barry Ritholtz)
Embedded from Credit Season
