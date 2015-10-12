19 models who made history for H&M, Sports Illustrated, and more

Vicenzo Lombardo/Getty ImagesJennie Runk made history for H&M.
The fashion industry is notorious for its rigidity.
But every now and then, a model redefines the industry.
These models proved that you don’t need to look a certain way to be featured in a major campaign or to strut the run way.
In fact, these models owned who they are — and still do.
See who these history-making women are.
Plus-size model Jennie Runk appeared in an H&M campaign in 2013 with little fanfare, proving that the brand didn't discriminate between sizes.
Mariah Idrissi made history when she wore a hijab earlier this year in an H&M campaign. She was discovered on Instagram.
Ashley Graham broke ground as the first ever size 14-16 model to appear in Sports Illustrated. She appeared in ad for Swimsuitsforall.
Robyn Lawley is size 12, and she appeared in Sports Illustrated the same year that Ashley Graham's ad did. This caused some controversy, as not everyone considered her to be truly plus size. She also has appeared in Ralph Lauren campaigns.
Tess Holliday was the biggest model to ever be signed by a major talent agency. She is a size 22. She celebrated the news on Facebook with her followers.
Tyra Banks was the first-ever African American model to appear on the cover of Victoria's Secret iconic catalogue and on the cover of Sports Illustrated. She made history in 1996 when she appeared on both covers -- as well as on the cover of GQ.
Emme is known to many as the first plus-size supermodel. She's currently changing the fashion industry by launching Fashion Without Limits, a program at Syracuse University to teach young designers how to craft clothing for larger bodies.
Jamie Brewer walked the runway for Carrie Brewer at this past February's New York Fashion Week -- making her the first model with Down Syndrome to walk the runway during the iconic week.
In the same Carrie Hammer show, Danielle Sheypuk also broke ground. She was the first model in a wheelchair to appear on the runway during the iconic week.
Transgender model Andreja Pejic made history as the first ever transgender woman to be the face of a major makeup brand. She told Vogue earlier this year she would participate in a Make Up Forever Campaign, and when the campaign photos broke, it was proof that beauty norms are evaporating.
Iskra Lawrence has appeared unretouched in Aerie campaigns alongside other gorgeous models who forego Photoshopping. Lawrence has continued to break ground by launching the becoming a National Eating Disorder Awareness ambassador. She also created the NEDA Inspires seal, a seal of approval which indicates body-positive content.
The New York Times called Naomi Sims a 'pioneering cover girl;' she was the first African American woman to appear on the cover of Ladies Home Journal back in 1968.
Veronica Webb was the first black model to land a contract with a major makeup company. She signed with Revlon in 1992.
