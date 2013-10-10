A Photographer Splashed Milk On Models To Create These Retro Looks

Got milk?

Taking inspiration from the pinup photos of the ’40s and ’50s, photographer Jaroslav Wieczorkiewicz created these incredible images by layering hundreds of snapshots on top of each other.

Models were actually splashed with milk for each individual photo, which were snapped with special high-speed cameras. Each shot required hours of patience, as none of the “clothes” you see here were illustrated. The series will be made into a 2014 calendar.

Assistants splashed milk on models to create the illusion of clothes.

Hundreds of photos were layered together to create the final product.

