9 models to follow on Instagram during New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week has officially started.
Even if you’re not into the clothes, it’s always fun to follow the models behind the scenes, and Instagram is the perfect place to get a glimpse into their lives.
Whether you want style inspiration or just a better look at what really happens behind-the-scenes, here are the 9 best models to follow on Instagram during New York Fashion Week.
The up-and-coming Sports Illustrated model Gigi Hadid made her Fashion Week debut only last year, but is expected to be the big star of this year's Fashion Week. In January, she was named the newest face of Maybelline.
A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Jan 19, 2015 at 6:08pm PST
(@gigihadid, 1.8 million followers)
Victoria Secret angel Karlie Kloss has a great Instagram account filled with behind-the-scenes model photos and pictures with her closest friends.
Cara Delevingne is great to follow anytime of the year. Delevingne, known for her envy-worthy eyebrows, posts the most outrageous pictures of herself and her many celebrity friends. Also, she genuinely seems like she is always having fun.
A photo posted by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Jan 30, 2015 at 10:52pm PST
(@caradelevingne, 9.6 million followers)
British model Jourdan Dunn has been walking in Fashion Week since 2007. Dunn has been the face of brands including YSL, Burberry, Clavin Klein, and Maybelline, and posts a lot of pictures of her and fellow model friends. She also post adorable pictures of her son, Riley
A photo posted by Jourdan Dunn (@officialjdunn) on Jan 7, 2015 at 8:20am PST
(officialjdunn, 1 million followers)
Soo Joo Park is known for her amazing platinum blonde hair and great taste. Her account is perfect for style inspiration.
Kendall Jenner has been quickly taking over the fashion world, and was widely talked about in the Paris fashion week in January. Jenner has more than 19 million followers on Instagram already since she is known to post plenty of pictures of her family and friends.
A photo posted by Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner) on Aug 28, 2014 at 8:26am PDT
(@kendalljenner, 19.1 million followers)
Malaika Firth is a Kenyan-born British model, who gained attention when she was booked as the first Black model to appear in Prada in 20 years. Firth posts great behind-the-scenes wardrobe photos and lots of family selfies.
A photo posted by WildChild (@malaikafirth) on Feb 7, 2015 at 1:31pm PST
(@malaikafirth, 102K followers)
Joan Smalls has been in the industry for a while, and was ranked the 8th highest paid model by Forbes magazine. Her Instagram account is great to follow because in between walking the runway and appearing on the cover of Elle, she can be seen climbing mountains in Cape Town.
A photo posted by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) on Jan 1, 2015 at 12:52pm PST
(@joan smalls, 833K followers)
19-year-old Belgian/Japanese model Yumi Lambert is relatively new to the runway. Known for her unique eyes and energetic runway walk, Lambert has been poised as a 'person to watch out for.'
A photo posted by Yumi Laura Lambert (@yumilambert) on Dec 22, 2014 at 8:39am PST
(@yumilambert, 39.4K followers)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.