The 45 models walking in Victoria's Secret new show

Mallory Schlossberg
Victoria's SecretGareth Cattermole/Getty ImagesWho will star in the fashion show this year?

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is upon us.

Every year, the outrageous show attracts a massive audience. It’s credited for driving Victoria’s Secret’s $US6.6 billion in annual sales.

Fashion Gone Rogue has put together a list of the 45 women who will be walking the runway this year, including the 15 Angels — ten of whom got their wings this year. 

Some of these women are runway veterans, and others will be making their big debut.

Get familiar with these gorgeous women before you watch the show on December 8.

First up, the Angels -- including veteran Angel Adriana Lima.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Alessandra Ambrosio will also walk the runway again.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

This year, Lily Aldridge will have the honour of wearing the $2 million Fantasy Bra.

Behati Prinsloo will strut her stuff again...

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

...as will Candice Swanepoel.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Former basketball star Elsa Hosk will walk the runway.

Getty Images

Source: Fashionista

Monika 'Jac' Jagaciak will appear on the runway again.

Getty Images

Jasmine Tookes once modelled for Abercrombie & Fitch. Now she's a Victoria's Secret Angel.

Getty Images
Jasmine Tookes.

Source: Vogue

Kate Grigorieva will be there.

Getty Images
Victoria's Secret model Kate Grigorieva.

Former teen mum and newly appointed Angel Lais Ribeiro will appear on the runway.

Getty Images
Lais Ribeiro.

Source: The Daily Mail

Karlie Kloss may not be walking this year, but Taylor Swift's pal Martha Hunt will be.

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Romee Strijd will strut her stuff.

Getty Images
Romee Strijd

Sara Sampaio will be on the runway, too.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Stella Maxwell made tabloid headlines this summer when she was linked to Miley Cyrus.

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Source: E! Online

Taylor Hill is the youngest Angel of all -- she's 19 years old.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The other models might not be Angels, but it's still an impressive feat to walk the Victoria's Secret runway. 'What people don't realise is that they're rarer by far than superstar athletes,' L Brands Chief Marketing Officer Edward Razek said to the New York times. These are the other women who made the cut...

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Source: New York Times

Rachel Hilbert, who's the face of Victoria's Secret younger sister brand, Pink...

Denise Truscello/ Getty Images

...Joan Smalls...

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

...Barbara Fialho...

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

...Cindy Bruna...

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

...Constance Jablonski...

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

...and her sister, Jacquelyn Jablonski...

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

...Daniela Braga...

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

...Devon Windsor...

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

...Gracie Carvalho...

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

...Izabel Goulart...

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

...Josephine Skriver...

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

...Lily Donaldson...

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

...Magdalena Frackowiak...

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

...Maria Borges...

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

...Maud Welzen...

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

...Shanina Shaik...

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

...Sui He...

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

...Yumi Lambert...

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

...Bridget Malcolm...

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

...Leila Nda...

Chance Yeh/Getty Images

...Leomie Anderson...

Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images

...Megan Puleri...

...Pauline Hoarau...

...Sanne Vloet...

...Valery Kaufman...

...Vita Sidorkina...

Andrew Toth/Getty Images

...and don't forget supermodel Gigi Hadid...

Randy Brooke/Getty Images

...and Kardashian clan member, Kendall Jenner.

Getty

It's sure to be a crazy show.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

