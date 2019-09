It’s Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, Brazil and you don’t have to be a celebrity or a designer to check out these couture pieces. Subway stations were used as improvised catwalks in order to give the general public a chance to see these creations up close and at the price of a subway fare.

