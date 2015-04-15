These glamourous Sports Illustrated and Victoria's Secret models absolutely dominated Coachella

While tons of celebrities flooded the fields of Coachella, it was the supermodels who really dominated the three-day music festival in Indio, California.
Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Gigi Hadid posted this photo with her fellow model pals Jasmine Tookes, Jourdan Dunn, and Shanina Shaik.
While Hadid spent a lof of time with her boyfriend, singer Cody Simpson…
Jourdan Dunn, a Maybelline model who rakes in roughly $US4 million a year, frolicked the fields with other female models, like Sigail Curry.
And whipped up omelettes for her friends.
Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo hit Coachella with husband Adam Levine (not pictured) and friends.
She was prepared for the desert elements.
Fellow Victoria’s Secret model Shanina Shaik hit the fields decked in jewels.
The 24-year-old spent a lot of time with Justin Bieber and partied with Paris Hilton.
Victoria’s Secret model Jasmine Tookes soaked up plenty of pool time…
But made sure to hit the festival with friends.
She really dressed the part.
Kendall Jenner’s outfits were also on-point.
The 19-year-old runway model and new face of Calvin Klein jeans clearly had a fun weekend.
Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley braved the festival in an all white Chloé dress.
Top model Constance Jablonski was a perfect flower girl by day.
And by night partied in an airport hanger for the annual Neon Carnival after party.
Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio walked the festival with her pack of Brazilian model friends.
They laid in the the grass.
Found time to attend day parties.
Partied at night after the concerts.
And even celebrated Ambrosio’s 34th birthday on day two of the festival.
NOW WATCH: Why supermodels swear by Pilates
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.