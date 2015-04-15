These glamourous Sports Illustrated and Victoria's Secret models absolutely dominated Coachella

While tons of celebrities flooded the fields of Coachella, it was the supermodels who really dominated the three-day music festival in Indio, California.

Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Gigi Hadid posted this photo with her fellow model pals Jasmine Tookes, Jourdan Dunn, and Shanina Shaik.

reunited in the sunshine – @chevrolet @mcdonalds #lovedrivevibe A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Apr 11, 2015 at 6:15pm PDT

While Hadid spent a lof of time with her boyfriend, singer Cody Simpson…

Coachella withdrawals are real. Took the sleeves off my @guess dress for the desert heat! Snapped by my fave @on_abbotkinney A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Apr 13, 2015 at 10:29am PDT

Jourdan Dunn, a Maybelline model who rakes in roughly $US4 million a year, frolicked the fields with other female models, like Sigail Curry.

A photo posted by Jourdan Dunn (@officialjdunn) on Apr 12, 2015 at 4:59pm PDT

And whipped up omelettes for her friends.

How do you like your eggs? Follow along @expressrunway for all the #festival looks this weekend X A photo posted by Jourdan Dunn (@officialjdunn) on Apr 11, 2015 at 10:27am PDT

Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo hit Coachella with husband Adam Levine (not pictured) and friends.

A photo posted by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Apr 12, 2015 at 9:28am PDT

She was prepared for the desert elements.

A photo posted by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Apr 10, 2015 at 7:46pm PDT

Fellow Victoria’s Secret model Shanina Shaik hit the fields decked in jewels.

A photo posted by SHANINA SHAIK (@shaninamshaik) on Apr 11, 2015 at 6:47pm PDT

The 24-year-old spent a lot of time with Justin Bieber and partied with Paris Hilton.

A photo posted by SHANINA SHAIK (@shaninamshaik) on Apr 12, 2015 at 6:14pm PDT

Victoria’s Secret model Jasmine Tookes soaked up plenty of pool time…

A photo posted by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on Apr 9, 2015 at 4:42pm PDT

But made sure to hit the festival with friends.

A photo posted by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on Apr 13, 2015 at 6:57pm PDT

She really dressed the part.

A photo posted by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on Apr 11, 2015 at 6:21pm PDT

Kendall Jenner’s outfits were also on-point.

A photo posted by Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner) on Apr 10, 2015 at 3:44pm PDT

The 19-year-old runway model and new face of Calvin Klein jeans clearly had a fun weekend.

this wind tho A video posted by Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner) on Apr 11, 2015 at 7:47pm PDT

Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley braved the festival in an all white Chloé dress.

A photo posted by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (@rosiehw) on Apr 11, 2015 at 5:19pm PDT

Top model Constance Jablonski was a perfect flower girl by day.

A photo posted by Constance Jablonski (@constancejablonski) on Apr 11, 2015 at 4:35pm PDT

And by night partied in an airport hanger for the annual Neon Carnival after party.

A photo posted by Constance Jablonski (@constancejablonski) on Apr 12, 2015 at 3:24am PDT

Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio walked the festival with her pack of Brazilian model friends.

A photo posted by alessandraambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Apr 13, 2015 at 6:09pm PDT

They laid in the the grass.

A photo posted by alessandraambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Apr 12, 2015 at 6:27pm PDT

Found time to attend day parties.

A photo posted by alessandraambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Apr 11, 2015 at 3:30pm PDT

Partied at night after the concerts.

A photo posted by alessandraambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Apr 12, 2015 at 1:18pm PDT

And even celebrated Ambrosio’s 34th birthday on day two of the festival.

A photo posted by alessandraambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Apr 11, 2015 at 3:15pm PDT

NOW WATCH: Why supermodels swear by Pilates



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.