Modell's CEO Is In Trouble For Allegedly Pretending To Be A Dick's Sporting Goods Executive

Dick’s Sporting Goods is suing the CEO of competitor Modell’s for allegedly pretending to be a senior executive at the company.

Mitchell Modell allegedly visited a Dick’s store in Princeton, New Jersey, last month and told workers he was a senior vice president, reports the Bergen Record.

“Modell allegedly told a store manager he had an appointment to meet Dick’s CEO Edward Stack at the store and persuaded employees to show him around the store’s private back areas and answer questions about store operations,” reports the newspaper.

The company is seeking unspecified financial damages, and wants to ban Modell from the store outright.

Dick’s has more than 500 retail locations, while Modell’s has 154.

Modell appeared on an episode of the show Undercover Boss in 2012, donning a moustache as a disguise.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.