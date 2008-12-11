modelling Giant Eileen Ford Forced To Cut 20% Of Estate Price

Even the thought that gorgeous models once roamed the property couldn’t prop up the value of this house which has been languishing on the market for 2 years. Originally, priced to go at $8 million, the estate was just repriced at $6.5 million. It’s 45 mins outside of NYC, in New Jersey.



Here’s more details on the Fords and the house:

WSJ: Ms. Ford’s husband and business partner, Jerry Ford, died in August at age 83. Their agency represented Lauren Hutton, Veronica Webb and Christie Brinkley, and some credit the Fords with key roles in establishing the modern modelling industry. The house is about 45 miles west of New York City, in Hunterdon County. The classic colonial estate, on a hill with views of the countryside, has seven bedrooms and six bathrooms on 20 acres.

Ms. Ford, now 86, and her husband first built the house in the early 1990s, but in 1993 it burned nearly to the ground; the Fords rebuilt it exactly as before, reimporting antique Dutch tiles and French doors and finishing in 1995. Bea Daggett, of Turpin Realtors, has the listing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.