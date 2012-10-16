Watch A Model Try To Walk In The Most Terrifying Shoes We Have Ever Seen

As part of her thesis for a fine arts academy in Amsterdam, South African designer Leanie Van der Vyver envisioned a pair of high heels that take the standards of beauty and perfection to a strange new level.



Called Scary Beautiful, the sky-high stilettos have been making the rounds on the internet, as has a video of a model attempting to walk in a straight line while wearing them (at the end of this post).

With the shoes, Van der Vyver said she attempted to explore “what lies beyond perfection” given today’s unattainable standards of beauty.

“Scary Beautiful challenges current beauty ideals by inflicting an unexpected new beauty standard,” she wrote to us.

One thing’s for sure—these contraptions give new meaning to the saying “beauty is pain.”

Photo: Lyall Coburn

Photo: Lyall Coburn

Photo: Lyall Coburn

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Scary Beautiful (Leanie van der Vyver) from Lyall Coburn on Vimeo.

