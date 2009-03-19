Model Tyson Beckford To Actors: "Stop Taking Our Jobs"

Model Tyson Beckford has crossed over into acting, but he wishes actors and actresses wouldn’t do the same:

“You have to do a lot of tweaking and airbrushing to get the same from a celebrity that you would get from a model,” he tells the AP. “A lot of celebrities — I’m gonna tell you right now — they’re not 5’11”; they’re not a size 2 to fit into these designer dresses, but the designers want exposure so they’re willing to make the specific dress for that actor or actress to get them to look good on the cover.”

Are you listening, Patrick Dempsey?

In fact, actors might not want to count on those modelling jobs to pay the rent. Tyson thinks it’s only a matter of time before designers will start going back to high-fashion models.

“It’ll all come back around,” he says. “One day some designer will wake up and say, ‘You know what? I don’t want to use Gwyneth Paltrow. I want to use Adriana Lima, I want to use Gisele (Bundchen), I want to go back to the high fashion. I think slowly but surely you’ll see that start happening.”

