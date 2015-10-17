Meet Staz Nair, the model and 'X Factor' singer who just became a secret new 'Game of Thrones' cast member

Model, actor, and singer Staz Nair has joined the sixth season of HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” an HBO representative confirmed to Business Insider.

The pay cable network wouldn’t reveal any information on Nair’s character, though.

So what’s the deal with Nair?

He will be part of the scenes shot in Spain for Season 6, which returns in Spring 2015.

In the mean time, here’s more about him. He’s a Gemini, singer, model and self-proclaimed nice person.

Meet Staz Nair. He plays the piano, writes and sings and is a self-proclaimed 'nice guy!' Below, he is posing with a fan on Instagram. (Instagram) A photo posted by Miguel Ángel García (@miguelgarsaez) on Oct 15, 2015 at 2:46am PDT (found by 'GOT' fan site Watchers on the Wall): Apparently, the news of his casting was broken in September in a press release for a film Nair stars in titled 'Bazodee.' It's directed by Todd Kessler, the co-creator of Nickelodeon's 'Blue's Clues.' Nair plays a man whose fiancee is falling in love with another man. Watch the trailer below. Clearly a man of many talents, Nair competed as part of a boy band called Times Red on UK's 'X Factor' in 2012. During that time he was very fond of showing off his abs. Who can blame him? Watch a performance below: The bulk of Nair's work seems to be in modelling. Here's an example of his talent in that arena (care of agency Boss Model Management UK): Currently, he's being represented by Storm Models. His favourite thing about being a model is travelling. Here's more about him in his model Q&A.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.