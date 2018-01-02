Search

24 models who followed in their parents’ footsteps

Cindy Crawford family
Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber, Kaia Gerber, and Presley Gerber. John Phillips/BFC/Getty Images
  • New York Fashion Week kicks off on February 11, 2022.
  • Some of today’s biggest models are related to former supermodels. 
  • Cindy Crawford and her model daughter, Kaia Gerber, share an uncanny resemblance.
Supermodel Kate Moss has passed on her modeling chops to her daughter, 19-year-old Lila Grace Moss Hack.
Kate moss lila
Kate Moss and her daughter, Lila Grace Moss Hack, model in the Fendi Spring/Summer 2021 runway show. STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP/Getty Images
Lila Grace Moss Hack is the daughter of ’90s supermodel Kate Moss and Moss’ ex, Jefferson Hack. Despite being young, Kate Moss’ daughter has earned a number of high-profile modeling campaigns in recent years. She has worked for Marc Jacobs, Chanel, and Miu Miu, as well as appeared on the cover of her father’s magazine Dazed.

Lila also walked in the Fendi Spring/Summer 2021 runway show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week alongside her mother. In fact, they’re signed to the same agency.

Cindy Crawford and her model daughter, Kaia Gerber, share an uncanny resemblance. Crawford’s son, Presley Gerber, has also inherited her supermodel genes.
Cindy kaia and presley
Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford, and Presley Gerber. Richard Drew/AP and Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Cindy Crawford is a living legend in the fashion industry. She made a name for herself doing commercial jobs like her iconic Diet Pepsi commercial, while also landing high fashion gigs like walking for Versace. Her work landed her in the elite mix of the ’80s and ’90s supermodels, known as “The Big Five,” along with Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Claudia Schiffer, Christy Turlington, and later, Stephanie Seymour.

Crawford and her daughter, Kaia Gerber, could almost pass as twins. The model has inherited her mom’s genes and has worked with brands like Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs, Saint Laurent, and Versace.

In January 2018, Kaia’s brother, Presley Gerber, joined her as the face of Calvin Klein Jeans’ global advertising campaign, and then he walked for Balmain at Men’s Paris Fashion Week 2018.

However, he found himself in some legal trouble the following year when he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. He later pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor and was sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to complete a DUI program. In 2020, he also debuted a face tattoo that read “Misunderstood,” although it appears to have been removed.

Before becoming the world’s most famous “momager,” Kris Jenner did a little modeling. Her daughter, Kendall Jenner, is now the highest-paid model in the world.
Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner
Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner in 2019. Daniele Venturelli/amfAR/Getty Images
Despite modeling earlier in her life, Kris Jenner has said she didn’t “know really anybody in the modeling industry” when Kendall expressed her interest in becoming a model, according to Harper’s Bazaar

However, after connecting with famed Victoria’s Secret photographer Russell James, Kris was able to secure a meeting for Kendall that would drastically change her life.

Kendall Jenner went on to walk in Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows and, among her many Fashion Week appearances, she has walked for Chanel, Miu Miu, Vera Wang, Michael Kors, Marc Jacobs, Fendi, and Versace. In 2017, Jenner was named the world’s highest-paid model by Forbes.

Male model and actor Tyson Beckford’s son, Jordan, is now also a model.
Tyson beckford jordan beckford
Tyson Beckford and his son, Jordan Beckford. John Parra/David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Jordan Beckford, a chip off the old block, is signed by Soul Artist Management. The 24-year-old has walked the runway for Tommy Hilfiger in Shanghai, appeared at Paris Fashion Week, and scored a number of high-profile modeling campaigns.

Beckford is also heavily involved in the music industry and has even produced music for one of his father’s cologne campaigns, according to Us Weekly.

“I’m really a proud dad because most 21-year-olds don’t have their life together. He’s got his together,” Tyson Beckford told Us Weekly in 2020.

Mother-daughter models Christie Brinkley and Sailor Brinkley Cook look uncannily alike.
Christie Brinkley (L) and Sailor Brinkley Cook at the VIBES by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 launch festival on February 17, 2017 in Houston, Texas
Christie Brinkley and Sailor Brinkley Cook. Bob Levey/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Christie Brinkley was an aspiring artist living in Paris when she was discovered by a photographer. She landed her first Sports Illustrated cover in 1979 and appeared on the cover again in 1980 and 1981.

Brinkley made a splash in the fashion world when she returned to Sports Illustrated in 2017, posing alongside her daughters Sailor Brinkley Cook and Alexa Ray Joel

Brinkley officially joined the Sports Illustrated 2018 rookie class, making her the “first-ever second-generation swimsuit model,” according to Sports Illustrated.

She and Sailor have previously shared a runway at New York Fashion Week, and Sailor is signed to IMG Models.

Yolanda Hadid has clearly passed on her modeling skills to daughters Gigi and Bella Hadid, as well as her son, Anwar Hadid.
Yolanda gigi bella and anwar hadid
Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, and Anwar Hadid. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images and Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Global Lyme Alliance and Joe Scarnici/Stringer/Getty Images for InStyle
Yolanda Hadid started her career as a young model signed to Ford Models, according to the New York Post. She left the Netherlands for New York City and launched a successful career before marrying Mohamed Hadid, and later David Foster.

Hadid’s daughters, Gigi and Bella Hadid, who are signed to IMG Models, have quickly become fashion royalty. Anwar Hadid is also signed with IMG Models and has done photo shoots for magazines such as VMAN and Paper magazine.

Pat Cleveland and daughter Anna Cleveland share the same charisma on the catwalk.
Pat and anna cleveland
Pat Cleveland and daughter Anna Cleveland. Pascal Le Segretain and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Pat Cleveland grew up in New York and was scouted by a Vogue editor at 14 years old, according to The New York Times. She signed with Ford Models and later Wilhelmina before launching a wildly successful career as a ’70s fashion star in Europe and the US. Cleveland was a runway regular for brands like Valentino and Yves Saint Laurent, and was well-acquainted with Karl Lagerfeld, Andy Warhol, and Mick Jagger. 

Her daughter with husband and photographer Paul Van Ravenstein, Anna Cleveland, has also taken the fashion world by storm. The in-demand model signed with Next Management in 2015 and has since dominated the catwalk for brands like Chanel, Jean-Paul Gaultier, and Marc Jacobs, while also scoring major editorial spreads, magazine covers, and campaigns.

Last year, the mom and daughter took part in a photo shoot together for L’OFFICIEL.

Kim Basinger appears to have passed down her modeling tips to her daughter, Ireland Basinger-Baldwin.
Kim basinger and ireland baldwin
Ireland Basinger-Baldwin (right) and her mother Kim Basinger. Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Before she became a Hollywood star, Kim Basinger had a contract with Ford Models when she was 16. Her daughter Ireland Basinger-Baldwin, whom she had with ex-husband Alec Baldwin, is currently signed with DT Model Management.

She has appeared on the cover of Marie Claire Mexico, Elle Bulgaria, and became a Guess girl after leading the brand’s Fall 2017 campaign.

Lily-Rose Depp bears a striking resemblance to her mom, Vanessa Paradis.
Vanessa paradis and lily rose depp
Vanessa Paradis (left) and her daughter Lily Rose Depp. Hulton Archive/Stringer/Getty Images and Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Vanessa Paradis was a musician and a film star before delving into fashion. In 1991, she appeared on the cover of Vogue Paris, and, according to the publication, became a Chanel ambassador that year. She has been the face of numerous campaigns since.

Her daughter with Johnny Depp, Lily-Rose Depp, has followed a similar path in the fashion industry. She made her runway debut with Chanel and has fronted campaigns like Chanel No.5 L’Eau. The 22-year-old has also started to make a name for herself in the acting world, starring alongside Timothée Chalamet in Netflix’s “The King,” and she is currently filming a TV drama, “The Idol,” alongside The Weeknd.

Jennifer Flavin and her daughter Sistine Stallone have both walked the catwalk.
Jennifer Flavin and Sistine Stallone
Jennifer Flavin (left) and her daughter Sistine Stallone. Jacques Brinon/Luca Bruno/AP
When Jennifer Flavin met Sylvester Stallone, she was a young model signed to Elite Modeling Agency, according to Bustle. Of Flavin’s three children, Sistine Stallone has chosen to pursue modeling. She signed with IMG Models in 2016 and has since walked for Chanel and covered Elle Russia. 
Pamela Anderson and Dylan Jagger Lee have both worked for major names in the modeling world.
Pamela Anderson and her son Dylan Jagger Lee attend the Alexander Wang Spring 2017 fashion show during New York Fashion Week September 2016 at Pier 94 on September 10, 2016 in New York City
Dylan Jagger Lee (right) and Pamela Anderson. JP Yim/Stringer/Getty Images
Before Anderson landed her role on “Baywatch,” she became famous for her modeling with Playboy. Dylan Jagger Lee, her youngest son with Tommy Lee, followed in her footsteps and signed with Next Management.

He’s since worked with brands including Armani Exchange, Coach, Dolce & Gabbana, and Hugo Boss, and he’s appeared in publications including Interview, GQ Russia, Vogue, and Nylon.

Groundbreaking supermodel Beverly Johnson’s daughter Anansa Sims is also a model.
Beverly johnson and anansa sims
Anansa Sims (left) and mother Beverly Johnson. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Teen Vogue
In 1974, Beverly Johnson went down in history as the first woman of color to grace the cover of Vogue. Vogue reports that Johnson’s first agency was Ford Models, but she was signed to Wilhelmina Models at the time of her groundbreaking magazine cover. 

Her daughter Anansa Sims has also taken to modeling. Sims is a Wilhelmina model who landed a Glamour cover with Ashley Graham and five other models. 

Georgia May Jagger and Elizabeth Jagger are following in the footsteps of their mother, Jerry Hall.
Jerry hall, georgia may and elizabeth jagger
Georgia May Jagger, Jerry Hall, and Elizabeth Jagger. Eamonn M. McCormack/Roy Jones/Stringer/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Jerry Hall was scouted in St. Tropez in 1972. By 1977, she had scored over 40 magazine covers, including Cosmopolitan and Vogue, according to AOL. It was also around this time that Hall met Mick Jagger. The two had four children together but parted ways in 1999.

The oldest Jagger daughter, Elizabeth, has hit the catwalk for brands like Tommy Hilfiger and Sonia Rykiel, but, according to W Magazine, she made her runway debut with her mother when she was only 5 years old.

Her sister, Georgia May Jagger, previously signed with IMG Models but she signed with CAA Fashion in 2021. She has walked for Tommy Hilfiger and Sonia Rykiel, among other major designers, and covered international issues of Harper’s Bazaar and Vogue.

Uma Thurman and daughter Maya Hawke have both worked in the modeling and acting industries.
Uma thurman and maya hawke
Uma Thurman and daughter Maya Hawke. Andreas Rentz/Rodin Eckenroth/Stringer/Getty Images
Before Thurman’s acting career kicked off, she modeled for Glamour and British Vogue. 

Following in Thurman’s footsteps, her daughter, Maya Hawke, has appeared in a major campaign for Calvin Klein and was the face of All Saints‘ Spring/Summer 2017 collection. She also made her acting debut in 2017 and went on to star in the third season of Netflix’s “Stranger Things.”

David and Victoria Beckham have modeled over the years. Their son, Brooklyn Beckham, followed in their footsteps.
David beckham victoria brooklyn
David Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham, and Victoria Beckham at Paris Fashion Week in 2020. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Brooklyn Beckham began his modeling career in 2014 and has since appeared in editorials for Vogue China, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, Interview, and more.

Beckham, who is also a photographer and chef, has modeled for British fashion brand Burberry and became the face of Superdry’s sustainable line in 2021.

Kristen McMenamy and daughter Lily McMenamy have the same piercing gazes and an intriguing edginess on the catwalk.
Kristen and lily McMenamy
Lily McMenamy (right) and mother Kristen McMenamy. Julien M. Hekimian/Pier Marco Tacca/Stringer/Getty Images
When your mom is Kristen McMenamy — the90s supermodel who was walked down the aisle by Karl Lagerfeld on her wedding day, according to The Cut — the fashion industry is virtually in your genes.

Lily McMenamy made her runway debut when she was 18. She signed with Next Management and has worked with major brands like Louis Vuitton, Kenzo, and Saint Laurent. 

In 2020, the mom-and-daughter duo appeared together in i-D magazine.

Lucie de la Falaise and her daughter, Ella Richards, have a legacy in fashion and rock ‘n’ roll.
Lucie de la falaise and ella richards
Lucie de la Falaise and her daughter Ella Richards. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Dior and Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Lucie de la Falaise has deep roots in the fashion world. Her aunt, Loulou de la Falaise, was a legendary muse to Yves Saint Laurent during the 1970s, and Lucie was chosen by the designer as a closing bride for his couture show when she was just 16 years old, as reported by Coveteur. 

Lucie de la Falaise’s daughter, Ella Richards, is paving her own runway path. The model has appeared in campaigns for Burberry, Michael Kors, and Stella McCartney.

Patti Hansen and her daughter Alexandra Richards have both modeled for Vogue, while her other daughter, Theodora Richards, has also modeled.
Theodora Richards, Patti Hansen, and Alexandra Richards in New York City in 2012.
Theodora Richards, Patti Hansen, and Alexandra Richards in New York City in 2012. Michael N. Todaro/FilmMagic
Patti Hansen, married to Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards, got her modeling start with Wilhelmina. A Harper’s Bazaar article reports that the rock ‘n’ roll fashionista of the ’70s and ’80s covered Harper’s Bazaar, Vogue, and Esquire, and also had major deals with Revlon and Calvin Klein.

Hansen and Richards have two daughters. The youngest, Alexandra Richards, launched her career with a campaign for Tommy Hilfiger and went on to star in other campaigns for Burberry, Dior, and Abercrombie, according to her website. Richards has walked for Dolce & Gabbana, and posed in the pages of Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Vanity Fair, and Cosmopolitan.

Meanwhile, Theodora has modeled for Tommy Hilfiger and Karen Walker. She appeared on the cover of Town & Country with her sister and mom in 2011, and in 2018, she appeared alongside her sister in Harper’s Bazaar.

Supermodel Rachel Hunter and her daughter, Renee Stewart, have both worked in the industry.
Rachel hunter and renee stewart
Rachel Hunter and her daughter, Renee Stewart. Araya Diaz/Stringer/Getty Images for Ovation and John Phillips/Stringer/Getty Images
Rachel Hunter was discovered at 17 years old and signed with Ford Models NYC. Her career can be visually traced by her many magazine covers for publications including Italian Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, and Sports Illustrated, according to her website

Renee Stewart, daughter to the New Zealand-raised supermodel and Rod Stewart, is primarily a dancer but has also dipped her toes into the fashion world. She starred in the 2017 James Perse Resort campaign and walked for Dolce and Gabbana in the Fall 2017 runway show at Milan Fashion Week. However, it’s now been reported that Stewart has rejected fame altogether and has become a yoga teacher.

