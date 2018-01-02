24 models who followed in their parents’ footsteps

Cindy Crawford and her model daughter, Kaia Gerber, share an uncanny resemblance. Crawford’s son, Presley Gerber, has also inherited her supermodel genes.

Cindy Crawford is a living legend in the fashion industry. She made a name for herself doing commercial jobs like her iconic Diet Pepsi commercial, while also landing high fashion gigs like walking for Versace. Her work landed her in the elite mix of the ’80s and ’90s supermodels, known as “The Big Five,” along with Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Claudia Schiffer, Christy Turlington, and later, Stephanie Seymour.

Crawford and her daughter, Kaia Gerber, could almost pass as twins. The model has inherited her mom’s genes and has worked with brands like Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs, Saint Laurent, and Versace.

In January 2018, Kaia’s brother, Presley Gerber, joined her as the face of Calvin Klein Jeans’ global advertising campaign, and then he walked for Balmain at Men’s Paris Fashion Week 2018.

However, he found himself in some legal trouble the following year when he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. He later pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor and was sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to complete a DUI program. In 2020, he also debuted a face tattoo that read “Misunderstood,” although it appears to have been removed.