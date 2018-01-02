24 models who followed in their parents’ footsteps

- New York Fashion Week kicks off on February 11, 2022.
- Some of today’s biggest models are related to former supermodels.
- Cindy Crawford and her model daughter, Kaia Gerber, share an uncanny resemblance.
Lila also walked in the Fendi Spring/Summer 2021 runway show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week alongside her mother. In fact, they’re signed to the same agency.
Crawford and her daughter, Kaia Gerber, could almost pass as twins. The model has inherited her mom’s genes and has worked with brands like Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs, Saint Laurent, and Versace.
In January 2018, Kaia’s brother, Presley Gerber, joined her as the face of Calvin Klein Jeans’ global advertising campaign, and then he walked for Balmain at Men’s Paris Fashion Week 2018.
However, he found himself in some legal trouble the following year when he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. He later pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor and was sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to complete a DUI program. In 2020, he also debuted a face tattoo that read “Misunderstood,” although it appears to have been removed.
However, after connecting with famed Victoria’s Secret photographer Russell James, Kris was able to secure a meeting for Kendall that would drastically change her life.
Kendall Jenner went on to walk in Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows and, among her many Fashion Week appearances, she has walked for Chanel, Miu Miu, Vera Wang, Michael Kors, Marc Jacobs, Fendi, and Versace. In 2017, Jenner was named the world’s highest-paid model by Forbes.
Beckford is also heavily involved in the music industry and has even produced music for one of his father’s cologne campaigns, according to Us Weekly.
“I’m really a proud dad because most 21-year-olds don’t have their life together. He’s got his together,” Tyson Beckford told Us Weekly in 2020.
Brinkley made a splash in the fashion world when she returned to Sports Illustrated in 2017, posing alongside her daughters Sailor Brinkley Cook and Alexa Ray Joel.
Brinkley officially joined the Sports Illustrated 2018 rookie class, making her the “first-ever second-generation swimsuit model,” according to Sports Illustrated.
She and Sailor have previously shared a runway at New York Fashion Week, and Sailor is signed to IMG Models.
Hadid’s daughters, Gigi and Bella Hadid, who are signed to IMG Models, have quickly become fashion royalty. Anwar Hadid is also signed with IMG Models and has done photo shoots for magazines such as VMAN and Paper magazine.
Her daughter with husband and photographer Paul Van Ravenstein, Anna Cleveland, has also taken the fashion world by storm. The in-demand model signed with Next Management in 2015 and has since dominated the catwalk for brands like Chanel, Jean-Paul Gaultier, and Marc Jacobs, while also scoring major editorial spreads, magazine covers, and campaigns.
Last year, the mom and daughter took part in a photo shoot together for L’OFFICIEL.
She has appeared on the cover of Marie Claire Mexico, Elle Bulgaria, and became a Guess girl after leading the brand’s Fall 2017 campaign.
Her daughter with Johnny Depp, Lily-Rose Depp, has followed a similar path in the fashion industry. She made her runway debut with Chanel and has fronted campaigns like Chanel No.5 L’Eau. The 22-year-old has also started to make a name for herself in the acting world, starring alongside Timothée Chalamet in Netflix’s “The King,” and she is currently filming a TV drama, “The Idol,” alongside The Weeknd.
He’s since worked with brands including Armani Exchange, Coach, Dolce & Gabbana, and Hugo Boss, and he’s appeared in publications including Interview, GQ Russia, Vogue, and Nylon.
Her daughter Anansa Sims has also taken to modeling. Sims is a Wilhelmina model who landed a Glamour cover with Ashley Graham and five other models.
The oldest Jagger daughter, Elizabeth, has hit the catwalk for brands like Tommy Hilfiger and Sonia Rykiel, but, according to W Magazine, she made her runway debut with her mother when she was only 5 years old.
Her sister, Georgia May Jagger, previously signed with IMG Models but she signed with CAA Fashion in 2021. She has walked for Tommy Hilfiger and Sonia Rykiel, among other major designers, and covered international issues of Harper’s Bazaar and Vogue.
Following in Thurman’s footsteps, her daughter, Maya Hawke, has appeared in a major campaign for Calvin Klein and was the face of All Saints‘ Spring/Summer 2017 collection. She also made her acting debut in 2017 and went on to star in the third season of Netflix’s “Stranger Things.”
Beckham, who is also a photographer and chef, has modeled for British fashion brand Burberry and became the face of Superdry’s sustainable line in 2021.
Lily McMenamy made her runway debut when she was 18. She signed with Next Management and has worked with major brands like Louis Vuitton, Kenzo, and Saint Laurent.
In 2020, the mom-and-daughter duo appeared together in i-D magazine.
Lucie de la Falaise’s daughter, Ella Richards, is paving her own runway path. The model has appeared in campaigns for Burberry, Michael Kors, and Stella McCartney.
Hansen and Richards have two daughters. The youngest, Alexandra Richards, launched her career with a campaign for Tommy Hilfiger and went on to star in other campaigns for Burberry, Dior, and Abercrombie, according to her website. Richards has walked for Dolce & Gabbana, and posed in the pages of Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Vanity Fair, and Cosmopolitan.
Meanwhile, Theodora has modeled for Tommy Hilfiger and Karen Walker. She appeared on the cover of Town & Country with her sister and mom in 2011, and in 2018, she appeared alongside her sister in Harper’s Bazaar.
Renee Stewart, daughter to the New Zealand-raised supermodel and Rod Stewart, is primarily a dancer but has also dipped her toes into the fashion world. She starred in the 2017 James Perse Resort campaign and walked for Dolce and Gabbana in the Fall 2017 runway show at Milan Fashion Week. However, it’s now been reported that Stewart has rejected fame altogether and has become a yoga teacher.