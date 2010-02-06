Model Miranda Kerr Supports The Banker Who Was Looking At Nude Photos Of Her

Macquarie Banker Dave Kiely might owe a big thanks to model Miranda Kerr.



It looks like she saved his job.

Miranda Kerr offered to sign a petition to Save Dave, the banker who was caught caught looking at nude photos of Miranda Kerr while his colleague was on live TV.

Macquarie had said they would review Kiely’s case and decide the appropriate punishment.

But Kiely has become a sort of hero from the sensation and Save Dave campaign, and it must have helped that the Victoria Secret model said she hoped his employer would not come down hard on Kiely.

Shortly after, Macquarie Bank announced that it will not fire Kiely.

The bank released a statement that said, “He will remain an employee of Macquarie.”

