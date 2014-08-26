Miranda Kerr Has Just Been Photographed Boarding James Packer's Super Yacht In Spain

Screengrab from The Advertiser.

Despite denying persistent rumours of a relationship, supermodel Miranda Kerr has been spotted in Spain, holidaying aboard billionaire James Packer’s luxury super yacht.

Kerr was seen arriving at a dock in the seaside Spanish village of Sotogrande where Packer, 46, was waiting to whisk her away, News Corp reported.

The duo’s at-sea affair comes just weeks after the pair’s ex-spouses Orlando Bloom and Erica Packer were pictured together.

