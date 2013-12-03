Model Miranda Kerr Dating Australian Billionaire James Packer

Getty Images James Packer, 46, and Miranda Kerr, 30, both grew up in the same New South Wales town.

Model Miranda Kerr split from her husbandOrlando Bloom just one month ago, but the Victoria’s Secret beauty has already moved on to Australian billionaire businessman, James Packer, reports PageSix.

Packer, 46, and Kerr, 30, grew up in the same New South Wales town, Gunnedah, and Packer provided business advice to Kerr when she launched her line of Kora beauty products.

While Kerr has seen some career turmoil lately and was recently accused of photoshopping her Instagram photos, Packer is the son of the late media mogul, Kerry Packer and inherited control of the family company, Consolidated Press Holdings Limited.

BRW Australia ranked James Packer third in its May 2013 ‘Rich 200’ list with his wealth estimated at A$6.0 billion.

Scott Barbour/Getty Packer and his wife, Erica, used to vacation with Miranda Kerr and her husband Orlando Bloom. The couples announced their splits 45 days apart.

“Australian weekly magazine Woman’s Day, once owned by the Packer family, is publishing claims that Packer and Kerr are in new relationships after both announced, just 45 days apart, that their marriages were over,” notes PageSix.

“Both James Packer and Erica Baxter are longtime friends of Kerr and Bloom,” adds the report. “They were all pictured vacationing together with their families in Tahiti last year.”

Packer and Erica have three children, while Kerr and Bloom have a 2-year-old son, Flynn.

Reps for both have declined to comment.

