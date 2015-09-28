A-list model Gigi Hadid has something to say to people who criticise her body

No one is safe from being cyber bullied, not even supermodels like Gigi Hadid.

Hadid is known around the world for her work with designers like Tommy Hilfiger and Diane von Furstenberg and brands like Victoria’s Secret. She’s also a member of Taylor Swift’s squad, the pop star’s ever-growing girl gang, and Hadid even appeared in Swift’s “Bad Blood” music video earlier this year.

Despite all this, the young model says she still faces harsh criticism online, and that she has had enough.

Hadid regularly post pictures of herself on Instagram for her 6.4 million followers. Among those millions, she has plenty of fans, but also a fair number of critics, who often post negative comments about her appearance and size.

Here’s an example.

“If you’re a model, you have to fit the size,” one commenter writes. “With these measures, everyone can be a model.”

“She looks olds,” writes another commenter. Hadid is 20.

On Monday morning, Hadid posted a heartfelt note on Instagram explaining how those comments make her feel.

Here’s the note.



“So many people are quick to comment negative opinions this month,” Hadid writes after walking runways at New York Fashion week earlier this fall. “I’m not going to lie, I did let this negativity get to me a little.”

Hadid explains that her body isn’t like many of the other models in the industry.

“I represent a body image that wasn’t represented in high fashion before,” she writes. “Yes, I have boobs, I have abs, I have a butt, I have thighs.”

In fact, it’s these differences, Hadid says, that have made her so successful.

“If I didn’t have the body I do, I wouldn’t have the career I do,” Hadid writes.

Despite her social media haters, Hadid remains undeterred.

“Your mean comments don’t make me want to change my body, they don’t make me want to say no to the designers that want me in their show,” Hadid explains in her post. “If you don’t like it, don’t’ follow me, don’t watch me, cause I’m not going anywhere.”

Hadid signed her note “Happy PFW,” or “Happy Paris Fashion Week.” Somehow we think Hadid is going to do just fine on the French runways this week.

