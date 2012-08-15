This 23-Year-Old Model Is Suing Volvo For Allegedly Making Her Look Like An Escort

Carolyn Giles in an ad for Shiseido Pureness.

23-year-old model and Columbia University student Carolyn Giles got quite the surprise when she saw a Volvo web ad she shot in 2007 that, Giles claims, makes her look like an escort.

See the ad below.

The model’s smiling face appears on an Australian singles site, Fast Impressions, next to bold headlines coaxing readers to “Spend a night with the Swedish model of your choice!” or partake in “Test Drive Dating.”



Giles is suing the Swedish car maker, Hertz, and Ford Models to the tune of $10 million for a bevy of reasons including, the lawsuit says, the fact that the ad made “it appear that she may be an escort, with extreme sexual and inappropriate connotations and innuendos.” The suit was filed Monday at the Manhattan Civil Supreme Court.

David Jaroslawicz, Giles’ lawyers, explained, “This looks like a picture out of an ad for the old Yellow Pages for an escort service. To use it in what’s literally a sleazy and inappropriate way is just wrong.”

The site is advertising an “elite only” event, “purely for the unattached,” at which single, “Sexy Swedish models of all shapes and sizes” (i.e. Volvos) will spend one-on-one time being test-driven by potential suitors aged 30 to 49.

To top it off, Giles claims that she wasn’t even paid for the ad.

According to DNA Info, the suit accuses Hertz Corporation of failing to compensate Giles even though it used her photo in a series of ads—including the online “escort” spot and a tourism brochure.

Giles is suing Ford Models, her agency, for failing to protect her best interest.

Here’s the ad:

Photo: Screengrab from Fast Impressions

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.