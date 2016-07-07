Curvy model Ashley Graham is combating the obsession with the 'thigh gap' in a new campaign

Swimsuitsforall Ashley Graham is promoting body positivity.

Swimsuits are for any body.

Plus-size swimwear company Swimsuitsforall has been encouraging customers to Instagram photos using the hashtags #MySwimBody all summer to encourage body positivity, and its new campaign, Don’t Mind the Gap, is focused on stamping out the obsession with the “thigh gap.”

Model Ashley Graham, who collaborated with the site on her first swimwear collection, told Self the campaign is about female empowerment.

“We have different body types, and they are all hot,” said Graham, who became a household name when she appeared on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition earlier this year. “I plan on celebrating #MySwimBody all summer long and challenging women to do the same. Thigh gap or no thigh gap, who cares! It’s all about empowering women to feel sexy and confident in their swimsuits.

Other models involved in the campaign include Denise Bidot and Iskra Lawrence.

Bidot told Self that the thigh gap standard impressed upon women is a “one-size-fits-all mentality.”

“If you look at the world around you, that narrow category leaves out so many beautiful people,” she said. “Our standard of beauty should be this: Being unique is beautiful.

See more photos from the campaign below:

Denise Bidot



Katie Wilcox



Laura Wells



