Mattel recently unveiled three new body types for Barbie — curvy, tall, and petite.

Ashley Graham, size-14 model and body activist, is thrilled, calling Mattel’s new additions “fantastic,” adding, “I don’t know what took them so long.”

Story by Aly Weisman and video by Adam Banicki

