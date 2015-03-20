Sports Illustrated model Anne V expecting baby with Yahoo! executive

Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Anne Vyalitsyna, better known as Anne V, is expecting her first child with Yahoo! executive Adam Cahan.

Anne announced her pregnancy Thursday, her 29th birthday, by posting a photo of her sonogram to Instagram.

“On this birthday I couldn’t feel luckier, happier and more grateful. @acahan and I couldn’t be more excited for your arrival little feet!”

And it appears she’s already pretty far along. Anne also posted this photo Thursday showing off her baby bump alongside fellow model Christy Turlington.

“So proud to be a part of @everymomcounts! Thank you @cturlington for your love and birthday wishes and for being the best role model ever!!!”

Anne V, who previously dated Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine and New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey, is a Russian-born model best known for her ten-consecutive-year run of appearances in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Adam Cahan is Senior Vice President of Mobile and Emerging Products at Yahoo!

Cahanjoined Yahoo! four years ago through the $US20-$US30 million acquisition

of IntoNow, a company for which he was both founder and CEO.

According to Forbes, “When Marissa Mayer arrived as the new CEO of Yahoo! in 2012, she appointed Adam to lead the company’s mobile initiatives… an area that has gone from 150 million mobile users to 550 million today in those short two years with Adam at the lead. The results? Mobile revenue more than doubled year-over year.”

Steve Jennings/Getty Images Cahan spoke at February’s TechCrunch 8th Annual Crunchies Awards in San Francisco.

“Cahan seems uniquely equipped for his role at Yahoo!,” notesForbes. “After graduating from Brown, the New York City native joined National Geographic and took off for central Africa to shoot wildlife films for a couple of years. He then returned to the US, where he graduated from Columbia Business School, then landed a job at Google when it was still a fledgling company. He left Google to focus on a video infrastructure start-up that Adobe snapped up. Then, in 2011, Cahan joined Yahoo! when the tech giant bought his second start-up IntoNow.”

Brian Ach/Getty Images Cahan at 2014 TechCrunch Disrupt .

For more on Cahan’s role at Yahoo, head to Forbes >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.