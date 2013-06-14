This Anecdote Completely Sums Up How Much Fashion Designers Hate Plus-Size

When online fashion retailer ModCloth decided to expand its plus-size offerings, Chief Operating Officer Susan Koger reached out to the company’s 1,500 vendors for help.



Only 35 responded that they were willing to do plus-size collections.

“Our community drives most of our decisions, and they were giving feedback that they wanted plus-size clothing,” Koger told us. “The hesitation [from vendors] was surprising to me as a business person because I see an opportunity to sell a lot more clothing.”

Despite the initial setback, ModCloth is charging forward to offer a variety of plus-size clothing.

“For too long, plus-size women have been relegated to what has been called the ‘plus-size ghetto,'” Koger said. “Businesses have limited offerings for them, and often don’t take the time to make sure the clothing will fit a curvier person.”

To make sure ModCloth gets plus-size right, the website hired 100 designers who are focused on making flattering and comfortable clothing as part of its in-house line.

Koger expects plus-size to be a huge source of growth for the brand.

“This is just the beginning for us,” Koger said. “Serving more customers is an exciting and rewarding opportunity for us.”

ModCloth is onto something: The majority of the apparel-purchasing population is now plus-size, according to financial advisory firm ACM Partners.

Consumers are also demanding that companies accommodate curvier shoppers.

Abercrombie & Fitch has been under fire since Business Insider linked the company’s refusal to offer larger sizes for women to comments the CEO made in a 2006 Salon interview about building his business around “sex appeal.”

