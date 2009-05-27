Mock-ups Of The New iPod Nano?

iLounge says a source with “a perfect track record for accuracy” tells them this is what the version of Apple’s (AAPL) hot-selling iPod Nano will look like:



Details:

The screen gets widened to a 1.5:1 aspect ratio,

No touchscreen controls

The Click Wheel shifts down and shrinks a little

There’s a camera on the back

For more images and context, click through to iLounge >

