Mochila Partners With TV, Radio Station Web Site Operator

Jay Yarow

Mochila, the NY based “media marketplace” has teamed up with Broadcast Interactive Media (BIM), a company that hosts web sites for local television and radio stations. Mochila provides publishers with content from more than 300 different sources, such as the AP and Reuters.

