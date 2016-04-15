These gorgeous pottery designs were created by a chemical reaction

Mocha Diffusion is a pottery painting technique that involves a chemical reaction between an acid and a base liquid. The resulting designs are intricately beautiful.

Kevin Kowalski, a ceramics teacher from California is reviving this technique, which dates back to the 1780s.

Story and editing by Carl Mueller.

