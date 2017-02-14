Moby has 'inside information' on Trump

Singer-songwriter Moby. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images / File)

Electronic musician and DJ Moby claims to have discovered “accurate” inside information about President Donald Trump after “spending the weekend talking to friends who work in dc [sic].”

Moby claims in a Facebook post written on Monday night that the Russian dossier published by BuzzFeed on Trump shortly after the inauguration is “100% real” and alleges Trump is “being blackmailed by the russian government… for much more nefarious things.”

BuzzFeed published an unverified 35-page dossier by a former British intelligence agent alleging ties to Russia and a concerted Russian campaign to blackmail and control Trump. The Trump administration denied its entire contents. CNN recently reported that investigators had verified some of the communications in the document.

Trump’s national security advisor Michael Flynn resigned late on Monday, amid an uproar over conversations with a Russian ambassador to the US and his broader dealings with Russia. Moby appeared to take this as support for his claims, tweeting:

The DJ and animal rights activist also claims in his Facebook post that Trump is preparing for war with Iran and “at present, they are putting u.s warships off the coast.”

Moby, who found global fame with his 1999 album Play, goes on to allege that there are “right wing plans to get rid of trump [sic]” and says: “intelligence agencies around the world, and here in the u.s [sic], are horrified by the incompetence of the trump administration, and are working to present information that will lead to high level firings and, ultimately, impeachment.”

Here’s the full post, which was posted with a picture of President Trump and his chief advisor Steve Bannon below it:

after spending the weekend talking to friends who work in dc i can safely(well, ‘accurately’…) post the following things: 1-the russian dossier on trump is real. 100% real. he’s being blackmailed by the russian government, not just for being peed on by russian hookers, but for much more nefarious things. 2-the trump administration is in collusion with the russian government, and has been since day one. 3-the trump administration needs a war, most likely with iran. at present they are putting u.s warships off the coast of iran in the hope that iran will attack one of the ships and give the u.s a pretense for invasion. 4-there are right wing plans to get rid of trump. he’s a drain on their fundraising and their approval ratings, and the gop and koch brothers and other u.s right wing groups are planning to get rid of trump. 5-intelligence agencies around the world, and here in the u.s, are horrified by the incompetence of the trump administration, and are working to present information that will lead to high level firings and, ultimately, impeachment. i’m writing these things so that when/if these things happen there will be a public record beforehand. these are truly baffling and horrifying times, as we have an incompetent president who is essentially owned by a foreign power. -moby

Moby was mocked on Twitter by some people for his post and the DJ also took to the microblogging platform and Instagram to defend himself.

And #flynn resigns due to collusion with Russia.

— moby XⓋX (@thelittleidiot) February 14, 2017

most of the info i referenced is of public record, or will be relatively soon. also hoping #trump #bannon iran war plans are thwarted.

— moby XⓋX (@thelittleidiot) February 13, 2017

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.