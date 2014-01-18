The Most-Downloaded Torrent Of 2013 Is Free And Legal

Dylan Love
MobyWikimedia CommonsMoby

Just the mention of the word “BitTorrent” is enough to get copyright zealots up in arms, but what happens when a “legitimate” artist wants to use the file-sharing platform to get his or her work out there more widely?

BitTorrent Inc. has spearheaded a number of publicity campaigns for authors and musicians who want a free and easy way to disperse their work.

The company notably teamed up with Tim Ferriss, author of “Four Hour Chef,” to put out a torrent of bonus pages and book material to drum up some publicity. It was downloaded more than 1.5 million times.

It was a similar type of promotional torrent from musician Moby last year, featuring several tracks from his upcoming album “Innocents” that nabbed the top spot, however: 8.9 million people downloaded it and more than 150,000 people are still sharing it and making it further available for download, reports Torrent Freak.

Moby’s legit torrent occupies the No. 1 spot, and the No. 2 and 3 torrents, which come from the Epic Meal Time cooking Web series and a band called Kaskade, respectively, are also out there with the creators’ blessings.

BitTorrent’s not about piracy. If anything, it’s proving itself to be a moneymaking promotional tool.

