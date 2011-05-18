Mobile Affiliate Network MobPartner Growing 1,000%, Hits 3 Million Transactions

MobPartner co-founder & CEO Vianney Settini

MobPartner, an affiliate marketing network for the mobile web and apps, has hit 3 million transactions this week, an important milestone.Co-founder and CEO Vianney Settini says there’s a huge opportunity in cost-per-action (CPA), affiliate advertising on mobile. CPA means advertisers only pay when a user does a specific action, like buying a product or filling out a survey, instead of paying per click (CPC) or per pageview (CPM). Most mobile ad networks are CPC and CPM-focused, but MobPartner is tackling the CPA opportunity.



CPA gives advertisers clear ROI and gives them their money’s worth. Settini told us that if you’re selling mobile games, you might actually lose money with a CPC campaign. Publishers like it because they can pick and choose the campaigns they run and the campaigns are often open-ended.

MobPartner got started early 2008 as a builder of mobile websites and, when their customers asked them for solutions to monetise their website, the company pivoted to an affiliate marketing solution. The company’s base is global, 25% US, 5% Latin America, 30% Europe, 20% Africa (mostly South Africa and Kenya, where mobile is huge) and 20% Asia. The company is based in Paris with a sales office in San Francisco, and Settini tells us business grew 1,000% last year.

Settini says it’s unlikely the big dogs in mobile advertising like Google will try to displace him, because they aren’t into affiliate marketing, and that they have a big enough head start against the big fixed web affiliate marketing networks to compete.

Settini himself has an impressive entrepreneurial background: he started building websites in high school and when i-mode, an early internet service for mobile phones, came along in Europe, he built iGloo, a mobile portal with 15 million pageview per month at peak.

