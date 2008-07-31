Moblyng's New Site Another Destination For Free Mobile Video Snacks

Mobile upstart Moblyng — whose software lets you send chunks of your MySpace profile, etc. to your friends’ mobile phones — is doing something smart with all that stuff: It’s taking the most popular mainstream videos, slideshows, and photos, and turning it into a mobile Web site (m.moblyng.com).



What’s there? The sort of stuff you’d expect to find on the “most popular” page at YouTube: Pussycat Dolls, the “Dark Knight” trailer, “babes” section, etc.

A good idea. Few people are watching mobile video, but if they do, we think short, amusing videos are what mobile surfers will be most interested in watching — versus long-form, paid subscription services. Moblyng’s site will work on a wide variety of phones, from Apple (AAPL) iPhones to Motorola (MOT) Razrs, and is free, provided you subscribe to a mobile data plan.

Earlier: Moblyng Helps Send RockYou Slideshows, YouTube Videos To Mobile Phones

