Mobixell Raises $6 Million For Mobile Multimedia, Ads

Cupertino, Calif.-based mobile firm Mobixell Networks says it’s raised $6 million in funding from Apax Partners, Intel (INTC) Capital, and Munich-based Smac Partners. Mobixell offers carriers and content providers mobile multimedia, TV, and advertising products and services. The company will use the money to expand its offerings and its sales and marketing initiatives. Customers include Orange, O2, Universal Music Mobile, and Vodafone (VOD).



