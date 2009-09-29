Mobius: This Rally Has Legs, $600 Trillion Of Derivatives Still Out There (VIDEO)

Templeton’s Mark Mobius argues that the global rally still has legs. This is partly due to massive liquidity being created globally, via both government policy and derivatives.



Moreover, Investors shouldn’t time, nor flee from, any potential corrections along the way. More nerves of steel from the emerging markets perma-bull:

“Money supply is growing at a rapid pace, globally.”

“Derivatives are not dead. There’s $600 trillion dollars worth of derivatives out there.”

“As you know, there are always corrections in a bull market. And the corrections can be very violent, and big… nobody knows when. And if you think that you’re gonna catch it, forget it, because these things move very, very fast.”





