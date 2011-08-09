Apple Will Give You 25 GB Of Free Storage When You Switch To iCloud From MobileMe

Photo: Screenshot

Apple added a new option to the web-based version of iCloud over the weekend that lets users transfer their MobileMe accounts to iCloud.Paid MobileMe users will get 25 GB of free storage for the duration of their account.



Right now, iCloud is only available to registered developers, but 9to5 Mac discovered Apple will allow anyone with a paid account to transfer their data over once the service is live to the public.

MobileMe users have until June 30, 2012 to move their data.

