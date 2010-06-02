Vote Now For The Hottest Startups At MobileBeat 2010

Heads up! MobileBeat 2010, VentureBeat’s third annual conference on the future of mobile, is just around the corner. The July 12-13 conference is being held at The Palace Hotel in San Francisco and will explore “The Year of The Superphone and Who Will Profit”.



Join 500 mobile industry leaders — from the major U.S and international carriers, to the top device makers, developers, startups, marketers, investors, and press — for two packed days of exciting content, power networking, and deal-making.

Keynotes include Phil McKinney, VP & CTO of HP’s Personal System Groups, Omar Khan, Chief Strategy Officer of Samsung, and Omar Hamoui, AdMob founder and now Google’s VP of Mobile Monetization.

Other speakers include:

Erick Tseng, Head of Mobile, Facebook,

Kevin Thau, Director of Mobile, Twitter

Russ McGuire, VP of Strategy, Sprint

Ilja Laurs, Founder and CEO, GetJar

Humphrey Chen, Executive Director of New Product Technologies, Verizon

Todd A. Rowley VP of 4G, Sprint

Sam Altman, Co-founder & CEO, Loopt

Elad Gil, Director, Geo at Twitter

Jerrlyn Iwata, Director of Mobile Content Strategy & Acquisition, Verizon

Keith Lee, CEO, Booyah

Gregg S. Colvin, VP of Business Development, Fox Digital Media

Sayeed Choudhury, Director of Product Management, Qualcomm

Alan Brenner, SVP, RIM

Samir Argawal, Head of MeeGo Software Development, Nokia

Plus many more!

For a complete list of speakers, panels, and breakout sessions, check out the full agenda here.

To score a 15% Business Insider reader discount, click here and use promo code “VB-Insider.” Hurry though. Tickets are limited, and going fast!

Find out more about Sponsor Posts.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.