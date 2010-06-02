Vote Now For The Hottest Startups At MobileBeat 2010

Heads up! MobileBeat 2010, VentureBeat’s third annual conference on the future of mobile, is just around the corner. The July 12-13 conference is being held at The Palace Hotel in San Francisco and will explore “The Year of The Superphone and Who Will Profit”.
Join 500 mobile industry leaders — from the major U.S and international carriers, to the top device makers, developers, startups, marketers, investors, and press — for two packed days of exciting content, power networking, and deal-making.
Keynotes include Phil McKinney, VP & CTO of HP’s Personal System Groups, Omar Khan, Chief Strategy Officer of Samsung, and Omar Hamoui, AdMob founder and now Google’s VP of Mobile Monetization.
Other speakers include:
Erick Tseng, Head of Mobile, Facebook,
Kevin Thau, Director of Mobile, Twitter
Russ McGuire, VP of Strategy, Sprint
Ilja Laurs, Founder and CEO, GetJar
Humphrey Chen, Executive Director of New Product Technologies, Verizon
Todd A. Rowley VP of 4G, Sprint
Sam Altman, Co-founder & CEO, Loopt
Elad Gil, Director, Geo at Twitter
Jerrlyn Iwata, Director of Mobile Content Strategy & Acquisition, Verizon
Keith Lee, CEO, Booyah
Gregg S. Colvin, VP of Business Development, Fox Digital Media
Sayeed Choudhury, Director of Product Management, Qualcomm
Alan Brenner, SVP, RIM
Samir Argawal, Head of MeeGo Software Development, Nokia
Plus many more!
For a complete list of speakers, panels, and breakout sessions, check out the full agenda here.
