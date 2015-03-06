Selfie sticks were everywhere at Mobile World Congress

Mobile World Congress is where the world’s phone carriers and device manufacturers come together to unveil their latest products — and, it seems, take selfies.
This year we saw lots of people using selfie sticks. They’re extendable poles that you stick your phone or camera onto to take selfies. It’s a massive trend. So here’s the evidence.
And this man was being taught how to use a selfie stick by a woman at the Sandisk stand. They took a demonstration selfie together.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.