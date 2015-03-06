Selfie sticks were everywhere at Mobile World Congress

Mobile World Congress is where the world’s phone carriers and device manufacturers come together to unveil their latest products — and, it seems, take selfies.

This year we saw lots of people using selfie sticks. They’re extendable poles that you stick your phone or camera onto to take selfies. It’s a massive trend. So here’s the evidence.

