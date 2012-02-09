Here Are All The Hot New Gadgets Everyone But Apple Will Be Announcing In Just A Few Days

After delivering two tablet flops last year, it looks like HTC is going to try again with a 10-incher tentatively called the 'Quattro.' PocketNow has details on the tablet, claiming the device will have a quad-core Tegra 3 processor, the same zippy chip that powers the excellent Asus Transformer Prime. It'll also integrate Beats Audio (like most new HTC products). No word on which version of Android it'll run, but we're guessing it'll be the latest version, Ice Cream Sandwich.

HTC's last 10-inch tablet, the Jetstream, was pretty decent, but cost a whopping $700 with a two-year contract from AT&T.