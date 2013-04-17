Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers. Sign up for a free trial of BI Intelligence today.



The Future Of Mobile Is Fighting For A User’s Time (Engadget)

Noam Bardin, CEO of Waze, took the stage at D:Dive Into Mobile yesterday. Bardin made no bones about how he saw the future of mobile playing out. Of course, this is a man who spends essentially no time focused on the desktop Web. According to Bardin, “the next five years will be about fighting for time with users,” and he pointed to Facebook Home as the de facto example of that. Read >

DEMO Mobile: The Future Is In Your Hands (DEMO)

Speaking of conferences, we will be at DEMO Mobile tomorrow. Speakers range from Garrett Camp, founder and chairman, Uber and StumbleUpon; to Chris Dixon, general partner, Andreessen Horowitz; and James Senior, Director of Windows Apps, Microsoft. We will have a full round up of news and commentary coming out of the panels and activities. Stay tuned. Read >

Consumers Think Mobile Sites Are Hard To Navigate (EPiServer via Econsultancy)

A new report investigating consumer opinions of mobile commerce has found that there is still a perception that the mobile Web offers a poor user experience. More than a third (37%) of respondents in the EPiServer survey agreed that many mobile websites are difficult to navigate, an increase from 32% in 2011. The survey also found that consumers are increasingly unforgiving of mobile sites and apps that aren’t up to scratch. Almost half of respondents (47%) claim that if an app is hard to use they will stop using or delete it compared to 41% in the previous survey. Read >

Push Notifications Help Businesses Stay Relevant (Parseco)

Mostly due to its ubiquity, SMS is a perfect starting point for companies to enter a fresh advertising medium, realise high response rates and revenues on campaigns. New technologies, such as push notifications, are a godsend for mobile advertisements and developing customer engagement business strategies. SMS will undoubtedly stay a relevant advertising channel, pretty much due to everything stated above, but push notifications represent another major focus of modern day mobile advertising. Read >

Google Releases API For Google Glass (The Verge)

Google has released documentation for the Mirror API, the interface that programmers will use to write services for Glass. The contents include everything from quick start guides for Java and Python to in-depth developer guides and best practices, and starter projects and libraries are available for download. The news comes just as the first Glass units are beginning to roll off the production line. Read >

The Biggest Challenge For Mobile Ads Is Showing That They Work (All Things Digital)

Google’s Jason Spero and Millennial Media’s Mollie Spillman, two of the people charged with figuring out how to usher in a new era of online advertising say the biggest problem is helping advertisers see when their mobile ads are actually working. “Until you can show [that tracking connection], they’re not going to pay as much for it,” said Spero. “We’re investing heavily in helping people track the value.” It’s obviously not a Google-only problem. Read >

Google: Mobile Web Access Speeds Increasing (TechCrunch)

Mobile browsing got significantly faster over the last 12 months, according to a new report from Google, and the average page load times on mobile are now comparable to desktop page load times. On mobile, Web pages now load about 30% faster than a year ago, but when it comes to desktops, Google only found some very minor speed-ups. That, however, is actually quite impressive, given that the size of the average Web page increased by over 56% in the last 12 months. Read >

iPhone Users Do More Virtual Shopping Than Android Users (Arbitron via Marketing Pilgrim)

According to research firm Arbitron, a greater percentage of iPhone users (67.5%) use mobile apps for commerce compared to Android users (43.9%). iPhone users went on an average of 35 virtual shopping trips in a month, while Android users only went shopping 29.5 times. In addition, iPhone users spent more time using mobile commerce apps. Read >

Why Is Mozilla Building A Mobile OS? (Mashable)

Mozilla’s resigning CEO Gary Kovacs may be stepping down, but he’s still passionate about transforming the mobile space and believes “the line between a browser, Web page and an app should just go away.” The key to understanding why phones bearing the Firefox OS will arrive in five European countries this summer is to look at where the next 2 billion mobile users will come from. As Kovacs sees it, those new mobile users are, in the next four-to-seven years, coming from the developing world, in places where the majority of the population is below the poverty line and doesn’t have access to the same kind of powerful hardware found in the U.S. Read >

Facebook In Talks To Bring Home To iPhone And Windows (Bloomberg)

Facebook is reportedly in talks with Apple and Microsoft about the possibility of creating versions of its Home launcher for the iPhone and Windows Phone, according to Adam Mosseri, Facebook’s director of product. “We’ve shown them what we’ve built and we’re just in an ongoing conversation,” Mosseri said. He said the skin could arrive on iOS with a different name and appearance than the one built for Android. Read >

