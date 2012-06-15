ComScore: Mobile Will Force Desktop Into Its Twilight In 2014

Photo: comScore

At today’s ComScore State of the Internet Webinar, the internet research firm presented data indicating mobile users would surpass desktop users in 2014. The data comes from Morgan Stanley and is consistent with its prediction in 2010 that mobile would surpass desktop within five years.Click to enlarge.



See More:

Anyone Who Thinks Mobile Advertising Is Going To Be Huge Needs To See These Charts …

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.