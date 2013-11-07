The Obsession With Medical Costs Will Turn Mobile Health Apps And Devices Into A Major Growth Industry

In the United States alone, health spending places the domestic health care industry among thefive or six largest economies
in the world.
To lower skyrocketing costs, consumers and the health care industry are looking at a variety of solutions. Increasingly, apps and mobile devices that allow consumers to take charge of their own treatment are seen as ways to start bringing down costs. They are taking health care out of hospitals and doctor’s offices, and putting more power in consumer hands.
In a recent report, BI Intelligence explores this already sizable market and suggests there’s a huge opportunity for mobile applications and customised, purpose-built devices.
There are already roughly 100,000 health applications available in major app stores, and the top 10 mobile health applications generate up to 4 million free and 300,000 paid daily downloads. Consumer adoption of mobile health apps will proceed apace.
We dig into the top trends in mobile medicine:
- The top devices and applications that will disrupt legacy medical practices
- Rates of consumer adoption and the public’s attitudes to mobile health
- The dominance of patient self-management apps and devices
- The perspectives from across the medical profession, and key regulatory issues
- The interplay of smartphones and tablets with existing medical equipment categories
- The market’s future growth path, and the three stages of mobile health development
The report includes nine key charts and datasets highlighting key revenue trends in mobile health, and spotlighting emerging opportunities.
We look at some key drivers of mobile health’s explosive growth, as well as discuss mobile health’s relationship with the burgeoning industry in wearable fitness and activity trackers. There’s also an intersection with enterprise wellness programs — as companies try to control insurance premiums, employee absenteeism and lost productivity due to chronic health issues.
In full, the report answers these questions:
- To what degree will inefficient and burdensome back-office and patient-processing be upended by mobile apps?
- Will medical technology adapt to be used in tandem with smartphones, or will stand-alone new mobile medical gadgets be the norm?
- Finally, we consider how mobile health is already moving beyond the development of devices and apps to monitor glucose or perform ultrasounds, and to a new data-focused stage where the holy grail will be integrating disparate streams of medical data from individuals and groups.
- The report also includes a look at the tech-savviness and data-driven professional outlook of physicians, which makes them primed to adopt mobile health: indeed, physicians seem more receptive of mobile health and remote patient management than patients themselves.
