The Obsession With Medical Costs Will Turn Mobile Health Apps And Devices Into A Major Growth Industry

In the United States alone, health spending places the domestic health care industry among thefive or six largest economies

in the world.

To lower skyrocketing costs, consumers and the health care industry are looking at a variety of solutions. Increasingly, apps and mobile devices that allow consumers to take charge of their own treatment are seen as ways to start bringing down costs. They are taking health care out of hospitals and doctor’s offices, and putting more power in consumer hands.

In a recent report, BI Intelligence explores this already sizable market and suggests there’s a huge opportunity for mobile applications and customised, purpose-built devices.

There are already roughly 100,000 health applications available in major app stores, and the top 10 mobile health applications generate up to 4 million free and 300,000 paid daily downloads. Consumer adoption of mobile health apps will proceed apace.

We dig into the top trends in mobile medicine:

The report includes nine key charts and datasets highlighting key revenue trends in mobile health, and spotlighting emerging opportunities.

We look at some key drivers of mobile health’s explosive growth, as well as discuss mobile health’s relationship with the burgeoning industry in wearable fitness and activity trackers. There’s also an intersection with enterprise wellness programs — as companies try to control insurance premiums, employee absenteeism and lost productivity due to chronic health issues.

In full, the report answers these questions:

