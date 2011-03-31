Mobile Wednesday With Mario: Tablets, SoundNote And A Contest

Welcome to our weekly Mobile Wednesdays with Mario column, featuring hot topics, products and trends in mobility and small business from Mario Armstrong and SmallBizGoMobile.com.



Tablets are all about Mobile Productivity

As a techie who bought both the iPad and the iPad 2, I get this question often: “Why do I need a tablet device?” The quick answer is “you don’t.” Tablets, just like any other business tool, are merely aids to help you get things done, but not a necessity. Now a better question for a person to ask me (Certified Tablet Advocate) is “What benefit do you get from using a Tablet?”

Win a BlueAnt Q2 Bluetooth Headset!

Small Biz Go Mobile is running a contest this week and giving away a BlueAnt Q2 Bluetooth headset to one lucky twitter follower. You should check out a video of Mario Armstrong discussing the headset, voice activation, and driving safety and well as enter the contest!

SoundNote app for iPad: Write, Scribble, and Record Meetings all at Once

Sitting in meetings is a pain. Trying to take notes in a meeting is probably worse. Trying to make sense of those notes after the meeting is hands-down unbearable. The SoundNote app for iPad looks to alleviate your stress by combining the ability to write notes, sketch objects and illustrations, and make an audio recording all in one app. Read the full SoundNote App review on Small Biz Go Mobile.

