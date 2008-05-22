Mobile Web Surfers Obsessed With Craigslist

Dan Frommer

We already knew that smartphone owners were about four times as likely to use the Web on their phones as people with “dumb” phones.

What we didn’t know: What they were looking at. Turns out, they really like Craigslist!

U.S. mobile subscribers with smartphones — Palm (PALM), Symbian, and Windows Mobile (MSFT) — spend an average 4 hours, 38 minutes per month browsing the mobile Web, according to research firm M:Metrics.

What are they looking at? Used couches and ‘casual encounters’. Mobile surfers spend an average of 1 hour, 39 minutes at Craigslist.org (SAI 25 #3), more than any other site; eBay (EBAY) came in second at 1 hour, 26 minutes.

Also doing well: Social networking sites. News Corp.’s (NWS) MySpace got an average 1 hour, 25 minutes of attention, and Facebook (SAI 25 #1) got an average 1 hour, 24 minutes. (This, by the way, affirms our prediction that MySpace and Facebook will be the most popular mobile social networking sites — not mobile-only services like Loopt.)

