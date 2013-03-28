Mobile Web Traffic Is Consistent Throughout The Day

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers. Sign up for a free trial of BI Intelligence today.

Hour-by-Hour Examination: Smartphone, Tablet and Desktop Usage Rates (Chitika)

Chitika just completed a report examining tablet, smartphone, and desktop Web browsing by hour of the day. Here are some key findings:

Overall, mobile browsing rates are much more consistent throughout the day as compared to browsing from desktops and laptops

The bump in usage during commuting hours is much higher for smartphones (>90 per cent of daily high) as compared to tablets (~65 per cent of daily high)

Smartphone browsing’s peak is more extended during the evening hours as compared to tablets, and the trough is not as deep (~43 per cent as compared to ~26 per cent)

The data emphasises how mobile browsing behaviour patterns have evolved to become markedly different from what’s seen from desktops: a major consideration for advertisers, developers, and online marketers. Read >>

Mobile Search Engine Optimization Tips (SEOMoz)

According to the Head of Global Mobile Search Ads at Google, here are five key mobile SEO trends to look out for, based on all of the exciting changes that are happening in the world of paid mobile search.

Local Organic Search is More Valuable than You Think Mobile Search Is Really, Really Way More Valuable Than You Think Stop Building Mobile Sites If You Must Have a Mobile Site, Don’t Dumb it Down User Context Is The Key

Many of the mobile search concepts are applicable to both paid and organic mobile search. Read >>

One-Fourth Of Teens Are Mobile-Mostly Internet Users (Pew Research via Fierce Developer)

The number of teenagers who own smartphones has risen 23 per cent in the last two years, underscoring the demographic differences in potential app users, according to the most recent Pew Internet and American Life report. Perhaps even more significant, the Pew research study found that, compared with the 15 per cent of adults who mostly access the Internet via their phones, one in four teen smartphone owners are strictly mobile Internet users. “While many teens have a variety of Internet-connected devices in their lives, the cell phone has become the primary means by which 25 per cent of those aged 12 to 17 access the Internet,” the report said. “Among teens who are mobile Internet users, that number rises to one in three (33 per cent). Among teen smartphone owners, 50 per cent say they use the Internet most via their cell phone.” Read >>

The Larger The Smartphone Screen, The More Web Usage (OpenSignal via TNW)

For its latest study, OpenSignal set out to compare the amount of data used on devices of different screen sizes, on both 3G and WiFi. Given that OpenSignal is Android-only, it obviously doesn’t factor in iPhones. But given that Android constitutes more than half the smartphone market in most western countries, and there’s a myriad of different screen sizes across the board, it actually lends itself better to this test anyway. Over WiFi, as screen sizes get bigger people tend to munch more data. Indeed, data consumption doubles between a 6 square-inch device and a device with a 9 square-inch screen such as a Galaxy S3. For every additional square inch of screen real-estate, this leads to 288MB of extra data downloaded each month. Read >>iPhone 5S Expected To Launch This Summer (CNet)

Apple will likely bring out its next iPhone in late June, projects Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster. Assuming that forecast comes true, Munster believes Apple will sell 4 million units of the new phone before the month and the quarter are over. That estimate compares with the 5 million iPhone 5 handsets sold during that model’s opening weekend. The analyst expects Apple to sell 30 million iPhones over the June quarter, a 15 per cent increase over the same quarter a year ago. Like most analysts and Apple watchers, Munster expects the phone to include a faster processor, better camera, and new software features tied into the hardware. Read >>

Is T-Mobile Finally A Threat To AT&T And Verizon? (The Verge)

At $70 for unlimited data, T-Mobile undercuts Sprint, AT&T, and Verizon considerably, and it doesn’t hurt that it’s got a brand-new LTE network that it promises to ramp up quickly. But will people know this is all happening? Read >>

