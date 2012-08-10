BII CHART OF THE DAY: Mobile Video Surged Last Quarter

Business Insider Intelligence a new research and analysis service focused on mobile computing and the Internet. The product is currently in beta. For more information, and to sign up for a free 30-day trial, click here.

The share of online video plays on non-PC/Macs doubled last quarter. According to FreeWheel’s Q2 Video Monetization Report, non-desktop views now account for 8.2 per cent of video view volume, comprising more than a billion videos views. Non-desktop views includes connected TVs, but given the enormous growth of tablet and smartphone sales, mobile is probably responsible for the bulk of the growth.



As we discussed in our mobile usage report, consumers are increasingly watching long-form content on their mobile devices. As a result, total video ads per video should increase on mobile devices, which has been the case in online video generally.

