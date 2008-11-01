US

Mobile Video Market Still Growing, Still Tiny

Dan Frommer

Mobile carriers have been trying to get subscribers to watch video on their mobile phones for years, but the market is still tiny: Some 6.5 million U.S. wireless subscribers watched video on their mobile phones in August, or 2.8% of the U.S. mobile market, according to comScore M:Metrics.

The good news for carriers and companies like Qualcomm (QCOM) and MobiTV, who sell mobile video services: That’s up almost 50% from last December, when about 1.9% of the market watched video on their phones. (M:Metrics has changed their polling methodology since then, so these stats aren’t precisely apples-to-apples. But they sufficiently point out how small the market is, and that the needle is moving in the right direction.)

The bad news for Qualcomm and MobiTV: We think most of the growth in the market is coming from free services like the YouTube (GOOG) app built into Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone — not broadcast TV-like services that cost an extra $10-$15 a month.

Indeed, M:Metrics says amateur video clips are the most popular — watched by 38% of mobile video viewers this summer — followed by music videos, comedy videos, and movie trailers.

